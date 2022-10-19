ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Bethesda, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bethesda.

The Wheaton High School soccer team will have a game with Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School on October 19, 2022, 14:15:00.

Wheaton High School
Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School
October 19, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wheaton High School soccer team will have a game with Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School on October 19, 2022, 16:15:00.

Wheaton High School
Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School
October 19, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Mayor Relishes Role as Quince Orchard Football Superfan

The Quince Orchard football team is riding high. The Cougars are 7-0, have won 21 straight games dating back to their 2021 season opener, have outscored opponents by almost 250 combined points in 2022 and are the defending state champions. They have a loyal fanbase that fills the seats at the Gaithersburg school’s Cougar Dome for every home game.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Laird/Alcorn Memorial Bowl To Be Played In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Frederick City Police Department and Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department are playing in a charity flag football game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game, which was formerly known as “The Turkey Bowl” is now named the “Laird/Alcorn Memorial Bowl”, in memory of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird and Frederick Police Lieutenant Andrew Alcorn, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Frederick football is 8-0 for first time in over 50 years

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With a 35-14 win over Oakdale Friday, the Frederick high school football team improved to 8-0. “They’re just a special group of kids that are competitive, hard working and fast,” Frederick football head coach Kevin Pirri said. “They just have all that natural ability to make things happen that […]
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished

The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two former educators compete for District 3 Board of Education seat

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is running a series of profiles on Montgomery County Board of Education candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s profiles focus on District 3 candidates Scott Joftus and Julie Yang. All candidates were asked the same questions. Some answers were shortened for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Falls Church restaurants to hold crawl fundraiser for Four Courts staff

The Falls Church restaurant community is coming together to raise money for the employees of Ireland’s Four Courts. The Courthouse mainstay was heavily damaged on Aug. 12 when a rideshare driver, who was apparently suffering a medical emergency, slammed into the front of the pub during a Friday happy hour. Three people were seriously injured and a raging fire sparked by the crash charred much of the interior.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
