Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Video: Austin resident witnesses repeated animal abuse; frustrated no action taken by APD
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident said she has witnessed repeated animal abuse and is frustrated that nothing is being done. "I bought my place in 2019," said the resident. "By spring of 2021, I was recording the abuse through the walls and reporting it to APD, to my HOA and reaching out to other neighbors to confirm that they were hearing what I was hearing."
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at southwest Austin bank
It happened Friday at the Chase located at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway, near William Cannon Drive. It caused Small Middle School, which is in the area, to be put on a temporary lockout.
Austin 911 call center faces long hold times, APD working to recruit more operators
AUSTIN, Texas — A staffing shortage is leading to Austinites waiting longer for a 9-1-1 operator to answer the phone. There has been growing concern throughout the community. The Austin Police Department (APD) and city leaders are now focusing on finding solutions to this critical issue. APD told CBS...
Three men convicted in 2020 Travis County murder
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, three men involved in a 2020 murder of a Round Rock man were sentenced for their roles in his homicide. Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County. He was 26 at the time of his murder. On...
Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
Austin woman charged with murder in cyclist’s death appears in court
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at an east Austin home appeared in court Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing.
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
Georgetown Police looking for suspects of thefts at construction sites
The department said there has been an increase in construction material being stolen from new home construction sites in and around the City of Georgetown, and in the Williamson County area
Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
Person in critical condition after crashing into pole in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in North Austin. EMS medics and Austin Fire responded to the single vehicle collision around 2:05 a.m. at Parkcrest Drive and Northland Drive. The driver was reportedly pinned in their vehicle and was rescued shortly thereafter.
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
Plea deal granted for man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend in 2019
AUSTIN, Texas — A man arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend has reached a plea deal, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. At the time of the reported assault, police said the assault was so severe that it potentially caused the death of the woman's unborn child.
