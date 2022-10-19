ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Video: Austin resident witnesses repeated animal abuse; frustrated no action taken by APD

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident said she has witnessed repeated animal abuse and is frustrated that nothing is being done. "I bought my place in 2019," said the resident. "By spring of 2021, I was recording the abuse through the walls and reporting it to APD, to my HOA and reaching out to other neighbors to confirm that they were hearing what I was hearing."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three men convicted in 2020 Travis County murder

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, three men involved in a 2020 murder of a Round Rock man were sentenced for their roles in his homicide. Christopher Branham's body was eventually found in a field in eastern Travis County. He was 26 at the time of his murder. On...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person in critical condition after crashing into pole in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in North Austin. EMS medics and Austin Fire responded to the single vehicle collision around 2:05 a.m. at Parkcrest Drive and Northland Drive. The driver was reportedly pinned in their vehicle and was rescued shortly thereafter.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX

