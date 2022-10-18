Looking for ways to be involved here in our Burnsville community? Parkway Playhouse has a variety of options to help out at your local theatre!. Have you ever wanted to scare the heebie-jeebies out of someone? Or maybe you would rather pass out candy with a smile? Whichever it is, Parkway Playhouse needs volunteers for their upcoming Haunted Hotel, a spooky fundraising event at The NuWray Hotel in partnership with Parkway Playhouse that will run October 28-31! They also need candy and spooky decorations. If interested in helping out, please reach out to office@parkwayplayhouse.com.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO