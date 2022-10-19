Read full article on original website
Buscher Opposed To Downtown Casino, Would Consider One Elsewhere
While Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder pushes aldermen to voice support for a casino license for downtown Springfield, Langfelder’s opponent in the spring election says she doesn’t think downtown is right for a casino. Misty Buscher says for a casino to make sense, it needs to be big and...
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
Notoriano Considers Run For Springfield’s Ward 6 Seat
Another potential candidate is testing the waters for a possible Springfield City Council run next spring. Jennifer Notoriano has launched a Facebook page in support of her candidacy to run in Ward 6 for the seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Notoriano ran unsuccessfully against Misty Buscher in the 2019 race for city treasurer.
‘No family should ever have to wait’: Bill aims to fix issue that left families waiting for death benefits
ROCKFORD — New legislation backed by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and multiple local leaders aims to fix an issue in Springfield that kept some families of first responders who died in the line of duty from receiving thousands of dollars in death and burial benefits. Mendoza joined a group...
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
Lawsuits Over End Of Cash Bail Consolidated Into One Case In Kankakee County
Dozens of lawsuits… including one from Sangamon County… challenging the constitutionality of the state law that will end cash bail on January 1st have been consolidated into a single case to be heard in Kankakee County. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright and Sheriff Jack Campbell filed one...
WSJ Takes Aim at Illinois, Ignores Missouri
The Wall Street Journal recently published an editorial that expressed legitimate shock about the relationship between teacher ratings and rates of proficiency in reading and math on state assessments in Illinois. The Journal analyzed the teacher ratings of schools in Decatur, Illinois, and found that in 2018, 99.7 percent of...
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
Sangamon County Early Voting Up Compared To 2018
More people are voting early this year in Sangamon County than did so during the last gubernatorial election in 2018… even though fewer of those ballots are being cast in person. County Clerk Don Gray says as of Friday, more than 10,900 ballots have been cast… an increase of...
Fix to flaw in Social Security pending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
Abe Lincoln’s home in Springfield, Illinois
During our travels we have enjoyed some of the sights and historic attractions in Springfield, Illinois. The only US National Park in Illinois is the four block area that includes the home of Abraham Lincoln and his family. Lincoln only owned one house during his life, and it was this one in Springfield.
No Deal Yet On Springfield Teachers Contract; More Talks Next Week
District 186 and the Springfield teachers union have different takeaways after another marathon bargaining session, this time with a federal mediator present. The two sides met for around eight hours Tuesday, ending after midnight, in their effort to reach agreement on a new contract for the district’s teachers. In a statement, a District 186 spokesperson said there was “significant progress” and says the district remains hopeful of concluding bargaining this year.
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
CWLP Hoping To Avoid More Water Problems This Fall
While Springfield considers a study of ways to prevent future taste and odor problems with the city’s drinking water, City Water Light and Power says it’s too soon to know if we’ll see a repeat of those problems this fall. Last year, CWLP saw weeks of complaints...
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
UIS Scraps Report Alleging ”Toxic” Culture Inside College Of Business And Management
The University of Illinois Springfield is scrapping a report that found “toxic power dynamics” within the university’s College of Business and Management… and says it will look for new ways to address the concerns raised by workers within the college. UIS commissioned the study by two...
