Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
Comments / 0