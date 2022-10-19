ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Matt Gunderson calls for Resignations at SANDAG

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending reve3aled millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, seemingly favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherin Blakespear for 38th State Senate District. He called for multiple...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdjewishworld.com

Anti-Israel Advocacy Becomes Issue in La Mesa City Council Race

SAN DIEGO – A political action group calling itself San Diegans Against Hate has come out in opposition to La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan, describing her anti-Israel positions as antisemitic. Afshan, daughter of Afghan refugees, was invited via her campaign website to respond on Wednesday, Oct. 19, by San Diego Jewish World, but had not done so by late afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 20.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
pacificsandiego.com

UC San Diego opens major outdoor amphitheater

UC San Diego on Thursday opened a $68 million outdoor amphitheater that is a key part of a new front entrance that the school has been building for the campus not far from Geisel Library. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,650 people, debuted with a performance by Nicole Zefanya...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney

Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Lots of activity on San Diego’s waterfront!

Right now there is a whole lot of construction activity along downtown San Diego’s waterfront. Today, during a walk along the Embarcadero, anyone could observe new buildings rising, an aircraft carrier’s hull being inspected, a cruise ship pier being reinforced, and an iconic San Diego landmark being painted!
SAN DIEGO, CA

