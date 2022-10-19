Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Mayoral Candidate Campa-Najjar Shares Docs to Prove His Chula Vista Residency
Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar shared his driver’s license, electric bills, W-2 income statements and other documents with Times of San Diego this week to prove his residency in the South Bay city. Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, has been accused by Republican challenger John McCann, a city councilman, of...
kusi.com
Matt Gunderson calls for Resignations at SANDAG
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending reve3aled millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, seemingly favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherin Blakespear for 38th State Senate District. He called for multiple...
sdjewishworld.com
Anti-Israel Advocacy Becomes Issue in La Mesa City Council Race
SAN DIEGO – A political action group calling itself San Diegans Against Hate has come out in opposition to La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan, describing her anti-Israel positions as antisemitic. Afshan, daughter of Afghan refugees, was invited via her campaign website to respond on Wednesday, Oct. 19, by San Diego Jewish World, but had not done so by late afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Councilman Whitburn Says Civic Center Redevelopment Could End Street Homelessness
San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn requested recommendations this week on how to use the proposed civic center revitalization project to end street homelessness in San Diego. Whitburn, whose district includes downtown San Diego, made it clear at Tuesday’s council meeting that homelessness should be a top priority as the...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
pacificsandiego.com
UC San Diego opens major outdoor amphitheater
UC San Diego on Thursday opened a $68 million outdoor amphitheater that is a key part of a new front entrance that the school has been building for the campus not far from Geisel Library. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,650 people, debuted with a performance by Nicole Zefanya...
chulavistatoday.com
Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney
Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
coolsandiegosights.com
Lots of activity on San Diego’s waterfront!
Right now there is a whole lot of construction activity along downtown San Diego’s waterfront. Today, during a walk along the Embarcadero, anyone could observe new buildings rising, an aircraft carrier’s hull being inspected, a cruise ship pier being reinforced, and an iconic San Diego landmark being painted!
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
UCSD administrators apologize for lecturer's 'disrespectful and racist' remarks captured on video in class
Students are 'split' over whether the instructor, Robert Ternansky, should be fired, according to the Associated Students president.
San Diego Police Officer disciplined for reporting racial bias in field
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Officer says she was harassed, retaliated against, and passed up for promotions for reporting racial bias she witnessed by two police officers in the field. In a newly filed lawsuit, Officer Jennifer Gregory, says her supervisor, Captain Manuel Del Toro, made sexually...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Border wall presented with architectural ‘Onion’ award in San Diego
"The wall is just completely put up without any input from the community and the park."
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
Plan for subdivision and two new homes on Fay Avenue in La Jolla gets approval from San Diego hearing officer
After gaining support during local reviews earlier this year, a project to divide a lot on Fay Avenue in La Jolla to build two new houses got the approval of a San Diego hearing officer Oct. 19.
Comments / 1