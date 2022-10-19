Read full article on original website
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
Northgate González Market will open their new large-format supermarket in Santa Ana in November
Northgate González Market will be opening a new large-format supermarket at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana in early November. The company invested more than $25 million in the new store and an adjacent shopping center. The store, combined with another one opening later, will replace two locations that...
Westbound 91 Express Lanes work in O.C. and SR-91 work in Corona expected to cause delays this weekend
Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes this weekend as construction work on the westbound 91 Express Lanes in Orange County will result in lane closures Friday night to Sunday morning. The work on the Orange County side will affect the westbound 91 Express Lanes and the...
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18
The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park
On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. During the argument, the suspect punched the victim several times. The suspect subsequently fled the area. Suspect Description: Male,...
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Belmont Shore Christmas Parade now accepting entry applications
The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade “Christmas at the Movies,” presented by the Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 6pm-9pm. One of the biggest parades of the year in Long Beach and the second largest Christmas parade in the...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Local Museums Rev Up
The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
