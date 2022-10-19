ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

localocnews.com

Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store

SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park

On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. During the argument, the suspect punched the victim several times. The suspect subsequently fled the area. Suspect Description: Male,...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Belmont Shore Christmas Parade now accepting entry applications

The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade “Christmas at the Movies,” presented by the Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 6pm-9pm. One of the biggest parades of the year in Long Beach and the second largest Christmas parade in the...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove

For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Local Museums Rev Up

The Orange County Museum of Art is making headlines for its grand new venue opening this month, but that’s not the only local museum generating buzz. It’s not even the only O.C. museum moving into expanded new digs. The county’s major institutions—committed to accessibility, scholarship, and diverse voices and experiences—are shattering the old stereotype of the museum as stuffy, stodgy, and snooty.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test

The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.

