Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charges after video shows alleged abuse
A veterinarian from Macomb County has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after a video surfaced last week showing his alleged mistreatment of a dog. Wayne Gilchrist, 52, was arraigned on Friday at the 42-1 District Court in Romeo.
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Tv20detroit.com
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head. Police say the woman was a Lyft driver and was working at the time of...
nbc25news.com
One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Man pleads guilty in shooting deaths of Michigan father, son
SOUTH LYON, MI – A 21-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the slayings of a Michigan father and son just days before his trial was to start in Oakland County, The Associated Press reports. Fadi Zeineh pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, to second-degree murder in the...
whmi.com
Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea
A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oakland Press
Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested
A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. The incident occurred at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street around 5 a.m. The Lyft driver received a call for a fare Friday (Oct. 21) morning...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Inmate killed after attack in cell in Macomb County prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press."There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.
Overdose death leads MSP detectives to dealer who was selling drugs out of bakery in Melvindale
A Downriver drug dealer has been arrested after a recent drug overdose investigation led police to his home and a bakery where he was selling drugs.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Comments / 0