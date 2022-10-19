ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

CBS Detroit

Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head. Police say the woman was a Lyft driver and was working at the time of...
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea

A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested

A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Inmate killed after attack in cell in Macomb County prison

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press."There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...

