ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
manchesterinklink.com

What questions will be on my ballot this November?

Story Produced by Citizens Count in partnership with. With all the focus on candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, it’s easy to forget that there will also be questions on your ballot. To help you prepare for the voting booth, we’ve prepared this article to explain what these questions will be and what they could mean for New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy