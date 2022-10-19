Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WMUR.com
Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs
Data shows that Vermonters are sitting in hospital beds because they can’t find subacute care. Hospital officials say the trend is straining their emergency departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
12 new deaths reported over past week in New Hampshire DHHS COVID-19 update
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven days in their weekly report. Three deaths were reported just from Wednesday. There have now been 2,728 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
WMUR.com
New Hampshire pauses rental assistance application after additional federal funds denied
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Housing is pausing incoming applications for the state's emergency rental assistance program after the federal government announced the state will not receive additional funding, but officials say support is still available. The program is still continuing through the end of December, and officials said...
themainewire.com
CDC’s Nirav Shah Backs COVID Jab for Kids; Mills, Maine Health Officials Mum on Looming School Mandates
Maine Center for Disease Control (MCDC) Director Nirav D. Shah on Thursday joined fellow members of the federal Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC’s ACIP) voting 15-0 to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccinations to the federal schedule of child and adolescent vaccinations. The...
When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed.
Some parents who made the switch to homeschooling during the pandemic plan to stick with it, a state official said. But many home study students returned to public school in the fall of 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed..
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread.
manchesterinklink.com
What questions will be on my ballot this November?
Story Produced by Citizens Count in partnership with. With all the focus on candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, it’s easy to forget that there will also be questions on your ballot. To help you prepare for the voting booth, we’ve prepared this article to explain what these questions will be and what they could mean for New Hampshire.
penbaypilot.com
New England 511 website upgrades made to better inform drivers in Maine, N.H., Vermont
The New England 511 website provides real-time road and weather conditions, links to live cameras, construction alerts, traffic warnings, and more. Users will now be able to select precise points (such as the beginning and end of a daily commute) and sign up to receive email and/or text alerts when anything impacts travel along that route.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
manchesterinklink.com
YDC rape and abuse criminal trials face delays after millions of documents found
CONCORD, NH – The state says it has found potentially millions of documents related to the rape and abuse of children who were incarcerated at the Sununu Youth Services Center, possibly adding months of delay to the criminal trials. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office recently disclosed to the...
