Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Man charged for fatal stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a Brooklyn smoke shop after the victim complained about his bad manners, police said Friday.
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home
A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
3 NYPD officers injured in car crash in Queens; 2 people arrested
Three NYPD officers were injured after a car collided into their vehicle in Queens Thursday night.
Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
VIDEO: Man in 'cream' hat robs woman in bump scheme on Queens street
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s purse in a bump scheme on Wednesday in Queens, authorities said.
Trio who beat, robbed Bronx food deliveryman of cell, e-bike sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a food delivery person in the Bronx last month, authorities said.
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'
A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.
Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway
NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
Fire destroys Queens bike shop
A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Family calls for body camera video in deadly police shooting
NEW YORK - A mother who lost her son in a police-involved shooting is calling for the release of body camera video in the incident. The NYPD said 28-year-old Joel Capellan was shot and killed early Sunday in Upper Manhattan. According to police, a lieutenant and three officers witnessed a dispute around 3 a.m. near the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.Investigators said the men involved were leaving a club and exchanged words over a dirty look. Capellan allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another man. The weapon discharged, and the man was gazed in the...
