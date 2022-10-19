ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway

NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys Queens bike shop

A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family calls for body camera video in deadly police shooting

NEW YORK - A mother who lost her son in a police-involved shooting is calling for the release of body camera video in the incident. The NYPD said 28-year-old Joel Capellan was shot and killed early Sunday in Upper Manhattan. According to police, a lieutenant and three officers witnessed a dispute around 3 a.m. near the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.Investigators said the men involved were leaving a club and exchanged words over a dirty look. Capellan allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another man. The weapon discharged, and the man was gazed in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy