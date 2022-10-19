ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to James Harden shimmy, making ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’

Marcus Smart and the 76ers’ James Harden combined to make a funny highlight in the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Sixers on opening night. The play started with Smart guarding Harden. After Harden made a move, Smart flopped and went flying. Harden was wide open from 3-point land from there ... hit a shimmy ... shot the 3 ... then put up a brick that wasn’t anywhere close to a make.
