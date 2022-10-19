Read full article on original website
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown explains hot start after 28-point game against Heat
After proving he’s capable of being a second option on a Finals team, Jaylen Brown has impressed in the early goings of the season. After a 35-point outburst on opening night against the Sixers, Brown followed that up with a 28-point game Friday night against the Heat. The Celtics...
Jayson Tatum credits Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser as bench helps Celtics win over Heat
Jayson Tatum has routinely played as the only starter on Celtics bench units throughout recent seasons as he’s risen to an All-Star level. This year, he’s been dealing with a relatively new cast of characters on that front amid injuries to Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari along with some offseason changes in personnel.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to James Harden shimmy, making ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’
Marcus Smart and the 76ers’ James Harden combined to make a funny highlight in the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Sixers on opening night. The play started with Smart guarding Harden. After Harden made a move, Smart flopped and went flying. Harden was wide open from 3-point land from there ... hit a shimmy ... shot the 3 ... then put up a brick that wasn’t anywhere close to a make.
Joe Mazzulla is first Celtics head coach to start 2-0 since 2009
The Celtics have had more than their fair share of great teams over the past 12 years. Last year’s squad made the NBA Finals, four more teams in the past decade have gone to the Conference Finals and yet none of those teams have managed to string together two straight wins to start the regular season.
Celtics vs. Heat: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch NBA basketball
The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat after the C’s posted an impressive season-opening victory over the 76ers. Friday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can watch the game for free by signing up for a trial of DirecTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here...
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
