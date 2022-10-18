Read full article on original website
Loudoun County Website Offers Environment & Energy News Subscription
As the Board of Supervisors continues efforts to increase environmental sustainability and resilience for Loudoun residents and businesses, Loudoun County is making it easier for members of the public to stay up to date by expanding its subscription news channels to include environmental- and energy-specific updates. Anyone interested in environmental-...
Health Department to Close October 27 for Staff Training
The Loudoun County Health Department will close to the public Thursday, October 27, 2022, for staff training. Any appointments previously scheduled at a Health Department facility during that time will be rescheduled. Emergency health services will continue as normal. Anyone who needs assistance from the Health Department during this time may call 703-777-0234 or email the Health Department.
