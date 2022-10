As a young kid from California, Utah wasn’t always on Maxwell Anderson’s radar. That was, until football was over for the year, and basketball had begun. “Weber State is the place to be,” Anderson said. “It’s like a family here, coaches and all. It’s more than football here; the coaches bring family values. They want the best for you going into life, rather than just football.”

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO