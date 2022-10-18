ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Report: 2022 Pearson Global Forum

Lead podcast editors Jake Zucker and Miki Yang interviewed Professor Blattman, faculty member in The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, to discuss his work and the 2022 Pearson Global Form held on October 14. Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Chicago....
The Maroon Weekly, E89

Start your week with a healthy dose of the Weekly! On today’s episode, we discuss new transit options, GSU, UChicago football lore, and more!. Note: The GSU story was first reported by The Maroon’s Noah Glasgow. Hosted by: Jake Zucker, Miki Yang, Carter Beckstein, and Gregory Caesar. Your...
The Fourteen Lost Clinics

“A $4 increase for every $1,000 you currently pay in property taxes is equivalent to the price of one latte,” the pamphlet reads, advertising the newest initiative to hit the ballot between rows of cartoon coffee cups. “Say yes to mental health!”. On November 8, Chicagoans will vote...
International Students Returning From Military Service Share Their Thoughts About Adjusting to University Life

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Brian Kim had to return home to South Korea only a year into his college experience. After completing the first quarter of second year on his iPad, Kim knew it was time: He was ready to take his leave of absence from the University in order to fulfill his compulsory military service.
Our History

Newspapers—by virtue of the fact that their primary purpose is to report the news—tend to focus on the now, the narrow space of time that occupies the recent past up until the present. Newspapers like The Maroon, student newspapers, forget the past even more readily than other publications. With each graduating class, we lose a cache of information, histories, and wisdom. While this phenomenon presents challenges each time a new group of students has to relearn how to go to print, gain access to bank accounts, and generally keep the paper afloat, our short-term memory carries with it a much more insidious dimension: the.
Nobel-Winning Biochemist Jack Szostak Joins UChicago Faculty

Nobel Laureate Jack Szostak joined the University of Chicago Department of Chemistry in September 2022. As University Professor, Szostak will lead the University’s new interdisciplinary Origins of Life Initiative, which aims to understand the earliest forms and cycles of life on Earth and elsewhere. In 2009, Szostak was awarded...
Uncommon Interview: UCPD Chief Kyle Bowman Outlines His Non-Enforcement Policy

In an interview with *The Maroon* on July 15, UCPD Chief Kyle Bowman discussed his motivations and goals for his tenure. He succeeded Mike Kwiatkowski as the Chief of Police for the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) on April 4. As chief, Bowman oversees UCPD law enforcement on the University and UC Medicine campuses, and within the extended patrol area of local communities. Since its formal establishment in the 1960s, UCPD is now staffed by approximately 100 officers according to the University’s Department of Safety and Security.
Whether You’re in a Museum, Café, or Dorm, Art is Everywhere at UChicago

This article has been adapted and updated from a previous version published in September 2021. Pablo Picasso once (allegedly) said, “Art washes from the soul the dust of everyday life.” So, on days when you’re feeling a little “dusty,” why not heed these words and go see some art! Fortunately, there’s no need to travel downtown to the Art Institute. UChicago offers a wide variety of places for you to both explore and create art right on campus.
Pride and Persistence

Picture me, around this time two years ago. I am freshly 18 and naively tender-hearted, facing an unthinkable open road of independence, distance, and expectation. The start of college represents the beginning of my uncertain future, and I, unable to really cope with all that this entails, sit among my unpacked bags and watch Lady Bird. When the main character stands in her new college city and calls her mother, the camera zooms in close on her face, and I start crying. Squashed amid every single piece of clothing I have owned that I now must pour into two suitcases of new life—away from the house I grew up in, away from the only town I have ever truly known—this idea of change, of reaching the final point of childhood, is almost too much to bear. At the core of my anxiety is a vibrant and bitter fear that I will squander this grand opportunity that has been placed in front of me, that the University of Chicago will chew me up and spit me out, and I will have nothing to show for it.
Feel Like a VIP With ArtsPass

No, the title of this article is not an exaggeration. Once you learn about all the accessible opportunities available through UChicago’s ArtsPass program, you may feel as though you’ve scored a spot on the red carpet and suddenly find yourself booking tickets and preparing for your first of many excursions to explore arts and culture in Chicago.
