Picture me, around this time two years ago. I am freshly 18 and naively tender-hearted, facing an unthinkable open road of independence, distance, and expectation. The start of college represents the beginning of my uncertain future, and I, unable to really cope with all that this entails, sit among my unpacked bags and watch Lady Bird. When the main character stands in her new college city and calls her mother, the camera zooms in close on her face, and I start crying. Squashed amid every single piece of clothing I have owned that I now must pour into two suitcases of new life—away from the house I grew up in, away from the only town I have ever truly known—this idea of change, of reaching the final point of childhood, is almost too much to bear. At the core of my anxiety is a vibrant and bitter fear that I will squander this grand opportunity that has been placed in front of me, that the University of Chicago will chew me up and spit me out, and I will have nothing to show for it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO