Sporting News

'This is Carys Williams, but she's running on for England. What's going on here?!'

As Wales prepare to take on Australia in their final pool match at the Rugby World Cup, former England player Carys Williams-Morris has been given the nod to start in the centres alongside captain Hannah Jones. In what will be her first ever World Cup appearance Williams-Morris said: “Not being...
Daily Mail

Raphael Varane suffers potential World Cup heartbreak as the French defender is left in tears after being forced off with an injury in Manchester United's clash with Chelsea... making him a serious doubt for the tournament in Qatar

Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears after less than 60 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday night after sustaining an injury at Stamford Bridge. The French centre-back was inconsolable and covered his face with his shirt to hide his anguish as he was substituted earlier than he might have expected.
Sporting News

Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub

Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub, aged 24. The rugby league community were left in fear on Wednesday night (AEDT), with NRL star AJ Brimson posting to social media reporting Hampson missing in a since-deleted post. “Hey guys bit of a long shot...
Sporting News

Welcome to Wrexham: Will there be a season two of the show?

Welcome to Wrexham is the latest football documentary series taking the world by storm. The TV show follows the trials and tribulations of Welsh side Wrexham A.F.C after being purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Season one of the show incorporates their takeover of the side in...

