Sporting News
'This is Carys Williams, but she's running on for England. What's going on here?!'
As Wales prepare to take on Australia in their final pool match at the Rugby World Cup, former England player Carys Williams-Morris has been given the nod to start in the centres alongside captain Hannah Jones. In what will be her first ever World Cup appearance Williams-Morris said: “Not being...
USWNT FIFA Women's World Cup draw 2023: Pots, potential group opponents, and how it works
The top-ranked U.S. women's national team will be watching intently as FIFA completes the 2023 Women's World Cup draw on October 22. The event will set the stage for next summer's tournament and confirm the group stage matchups as teams look to prepare for the showcase event. Australia and New...
Raphael Varane suffers potential World Cup heartbreak as the French defender is left in tears after being forced off with an injury in Manchester United's clash with Chelsea... making him a serious doubt for the tournament in Qatar
Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears after less than 60 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday night after sustaining an injury at Stamford Bridge. The French centre-back was inconsolable and covered his face with his shirt to hide his anguish as he was substituted earlier than he might have expected.
Brazil World Cup squad 2022: Roster projections for all 26 players for national team in Qatar
Brazil will be chasing their first World Cup triumph in two decades when they take to the field in Qatar. The South American giants go into the 2022 tournament as the highest-ranked team in the world. Tite's side have won seven straight matches heading into the tournament, and haven't lost...
Why was Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa? Results record and candidates for next manager
Steven Gerrard's first taste of Premier League management has lasted less than one year. The Liverpool legend was sacked by Aston Villa on October 20, 2022 - just 22 days short of his appointment 12 months ago. Gerrard was appointed by Villa after achieving success with Rangers in Scotland but...
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub, aged 24. The rugby league community were left in fear on Wednesday night (AEDT), with NRL star AJ Brimson posting to social media reporting Hampson missing in a since-deleted post. “Hey guys bit of a long shot...
Welcome to Wrexham: Will there be a season two of the show?
Welcome to Wrexham is the latest football documentary series taking the world by storm. The TV show follows the trials and tribulations of Welsh side Wrexham A.F.C after being purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Season one of the show incorporates their takeover of the side in...
