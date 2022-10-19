Read full article on original website
THE FINAL WORD
3d ago
the one thing about Jerry Jones is the dude is good at advertising the cowboys have not done anything in a long long time and yet they have fans all around the world like I said the dude can advertise or he can hire the people to get the job done either way
Reply
2
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Ex-WR James Jones: Ben Roethlisberger was 'the king of looking like you don't care out there'
Ex-NFL WR, and current NFL Network analyst, James Jones reacted to Ben Roethlisberger's criticism of Tom Brady's body language during Sunday's loss.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop in Sandusky County.
Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen
Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson. Next up: Panthers defensive linemen - and any Cowboys trade interest?
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on reported heated exchange with Robert Kraft: ‘Probably accurate’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones all but admitted he and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got into a heated exchange at the NFL's fall meetings.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears
A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead. Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State...
Details Emerge From Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade
NFL star Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The Stanford product and Carolina Panthers star is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Details surrounding the blockbuster trade are starting to emerge. The Niners are going all-in, to say the least. The 49ers are ...
Cowboys Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Or Wait on Healthy Dalton Schultz?
An examination of a suggestion that Dallas employ not one, but two franchise-tagged tight ends, each making $11 million guaranteed. Why would the Cowboys, who already employ Dalton Schultz, trade for Miami's Mike Gesicki?
Comments / 11