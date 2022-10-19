CNN — Arman doesn't sleep much anymore. "In my nightmare, I see someone is following me in the dark, " he said. "I'm alone and no one is helping me." He says his life was forever altered in early October, when he was arrested on the streets of Tehran for joining anti-government demonstrations, and then tortured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- known as the Sepah -- for four days.

