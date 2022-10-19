Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
WRAL
Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia staged demonstrations Saturday against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years...
WRAL
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’; power outages in central and western Ukraine after shelling
Ukrainian president says most missiles fired overnight were shot down; over 1 million people without electricity after attacks on power stations
WRAL
Ukrainian military says 18 Russian cruise missiles destroyed amid attacks on energy infrastructure
CNN — The Ukrainian military said it used anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups to destroy 18 Russian cruise missiles during a string of attacks on energy infrastructure across the country Saturday morning. "18 enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups,"...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
WRAL
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
DAMASCUS, SYRIA — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes. The Syrian military said later that several Israeli missiles...
WRAL
Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead Wednesday after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem, Israel’s prime minister said. Yair Lapid said Uday Tamimi, from the Shuafat refugee camp near Jerusalem who...
WRAL
Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a "green" fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while also staying on...
WRAL
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN — Arman doesn't sleep much anymore. "In my nightmare, I see someone is following me in the dark, " he said. "I'm alone and no one is helping me." He says his life was forever altered in early October, when he was arrested on the streets of Tehran for joining anti-government demonstrations, and then tortured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- known as the Sepah -- for four days.
