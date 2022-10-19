Hamden, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Hamden.
The Amity Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Amity Regional High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Branford High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Branford High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Amity Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
Amity Regional High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Branford High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
Branford High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
