Hamden, CT

Hamden, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Hamden.

The Amity Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Amity Regional High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Branford High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Branford High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Amity Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Amity Regional High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Branford High School soccer team will have a game with Hamden High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Branford High School
Hamden High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

