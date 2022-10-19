ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Southern Pines.

The Union Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Union Pines High School
Pinecrest High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Union Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Union Pines High School
Pinecrest High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

High School Soccer PRO

