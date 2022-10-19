ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

By Rhett Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9jTt_0ieK9pLy00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs.

Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday.

While on the lot, security cameras noticed the couple and contacted authorities, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene they searched the couple and their car. According to the police, they found a loaded gun and drugs on their person and in their vehicle.

Officials say both suspects are former felons who were picking up a car Rogers bought earlier in the week.

Both suspects were taken to jail and were booked on suspicion of a number of charges.

Roseville Police say they would not have caught the two suspects if they had picked up their car during normal business hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘Discipline is pending’ after man run over by Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer could be disciplined after running over a homeless man. Months after the incident, police are now providing an update on the investigation, calling it an accident and saying the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit found the officer at fault. One eyewitness says she heard brakes squealing from her […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police search for shooter, motive in killing of 58-year-old man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Friday identified the man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Oct. 18.  According to police, the victim was 58-year-old Carlos Samoy.  Samoy was shot and killed around 1 a.m. outside of his Fourth Street East home, near South Olive Avenue. He leaves behind several children, […]
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced after throwing shovel during Fresno chase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in state prison for throwing a shovel at a detective during a high-speed chase, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials said 28-year-old Antonio Jesus Palomino of Fresno was sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
PARLIER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
CUTLER, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head

FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.

A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.  Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s,  was shot through a bedroom […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy