ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21

When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport golf ties for 2nd at team championship

The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry girls’ soccer team closes in on playoffs

The Mustangs had three important games this week, with one more left to play as they hold on desperately to the hopes of making playoffs. West Perry is currently ranked eleventh, where the top 10 make districts. Winning two games this week over Big Spring and Shippensburg definitely helped West...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County cross country teams compete in championships

Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita football fights for playoff position

Standing at 3-1 in the Mid-Penn liberty conference, and 4-4 overall, the Blackhawks football team currently stands at No. 8, two spots away from making districts. With this in mind, Susquenita added its fourth win to its record after defeating Halifax 35-0. In the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14

Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy