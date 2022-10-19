Read full article on original website
Finn Furmanek’s 418 yards lead State College to dominant win in thriller against Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE— What started off as a back-and-forth battle early in Friday night’s football game between State College and Cumberland Valley with the odds in favor of the Eagles— who led by as many as 17 early in the second quarter— quickly took a drastic turn.
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s football match up with State College High School
Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before State College scored 28 unanswered points for a 35-24 halftime lead, then won going away, 48-31, at Memorial Field in State College, Pa., on Oct. 21, 2022. State College moves to 9-0 and closes out its regular...
Demaj Jalloh, Jared Porter help CD East stun Central Dauphin, 35-0
HARRISBURG - CD East rode a five-game losing streaking into Friday’s matchup against favored rival Central Dauphin. But the Panthers made sure their number didn’t hit six with a stunning 35-0 win over the Rams.
Field hockey regular seasons coming to a close for Perry County teams
As the season comes to an end for the Perry County teams, the hopes of post season live on for all four of them. Newport and Greenwood both had two games this week, leading up to its final matchup of the regular season: the Tri-Valley League championship. The Wildcats went...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 21
CV travels to State College for big Mid-Penn football matchup It’s the penultimate week of Mid-Penn regular season football, with big games abound in Central Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
West Perry field hockey adds more wins to record before postseason
West Perry field hockey continues to climb week after week, and this week was no different. Nearing the end of their schedule, the Mustangs played Shippensburg earning yet another shutout and advancing their record to 11-1 in the division and 14-3 overall. Scoring two goals in the first and second...
Stone Saunders throws 6 TDs as Bishop McDevitt bounces Mifflin County, 54-6
Stone Saunders and Bishop McDevitt continued their assault on the Mid-Penn Keystone Friday with a 54-6 win over Mifflin County.
West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21
When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
Newport golf ties for 2nd at team championship
The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
West Perry girls’ soccer team closes in on playoffs
The Mustangs had three important games this week, with one more left to play as they hold on desperately to the hopes of making playoffs. West Perry is currently ranked eleventh, where the top 10 make districts. Winning two games this week over Big Spring and Shippensburg definitely helped West...
Bennett Secrest, Michael Jones lead Cedar Cliff to 42-0 win against Red Land
It was a four-touchdown Friday for Bennett Secrest and that helped Cedar Cliff score a 42-0 win over Red Land. Secrest accounted for 210 yards for the Colts — 192 passing, 18 rushing — and threw three touchdowns while rushing for another in the win.
Perry County cross country teams compete in championships
Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
Northern overcomes early and late deficits, snaps Gettysburg’s six game win streak
DILLSBURG – In the “black and blue” Colonial Division, as Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser labeled it, finding those hard yards between the tackles often means the different between winning and losing. It never hurts to have some finesse, too, like tacking on a conversion kick, the...
Derek Gibney tosses 3 TDs as Susquenita sinks James Buchanan
Derek Gibney tossed three touchdowns Friday to lead Susquenita to a 43-12 win over James Buchanan. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Elijah Hopkins, Elijah Johnson lead Milton Hershey past Palmyra
Elijah Hopkins and Elijah Johnson combined for four touchdowns Friday as Milton Hershey pulled away for a 20-16 win over Palmyra. Johnson ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Hopkins threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Thomas caught both of the touchdowns.
Susquenita football fights for playoff position
Standing at 3-1 in the Mid-Penn liberty conference, and 4-4 overall, the Blackhawks football team currently stands at No. 8, two spots away from making districts. With this in mind, Susquenita added its fourth win to its record after defeating Halifax 35-0. In the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had...
Jeremiah Hargrove’s 127 yards, 3 TDs help Carlisle down Altoona
CARLISLE --- Carlisle football coach Brett Ickes didn’t mince words about the Thundering Herd’s performance during the first quarter and early second quarter of Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game against Altoona. “It seemed like we were sleeping and we needed a wakeup call,” Ickes said....
Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14
Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
Kyle Williams scores three times as Harrisburg shuts out Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — There’s no two ways around it: Harrisburg was fired up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State-Minnesota Six for Saturday: QB health, Mo Ibrahim’s consistency, a big man to know, more
Penn State’s impressive start to the season is now a not-so-distant memory. Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team took care of that by thumping the Nittany Lions 41-17 in Ann Arbor last week. Can Penn State and James Franklin rebound after that performance? Minnesota (4-2) is Penn State’s White Out...
