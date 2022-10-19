Udoka Azubuike, who has had ankle problems, returns for Year Three with NBA’s Jazz

Former Kansas men’s basketball center Udoka Azubuike has suffered significant injuries to his right ankle three times in his first two full seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz.

The most recent injury to the 7-foot-0, 270-pound, 23-year-old Nigeria native required surgery last March. He was hurt while playing in a game for the Jazz’s G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Cleared to practice full speed last Thursday, Azubuike, the 27th overall pick (by Utah) in the 2020 NBA Draft, has survived final roster cuts and is one of 10 former Kansas Jayhawks to appear on the roster of an NBA team as the 2022-23 season begins.

Azubuike has been ruled out of Wednesday’s opener against the Denver Nuggets according to the Salt Lake Tribune , but he’s close to being able to play in a game again.

“Center Udoka Azubuike is now in his third NBA season, but he’s played in just 32 NBA games so far — a low of anyone in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s still huge, and he can still jump high, but it’s unlikely he’s been able to develop his game much after missing so much time due to injury,” writes Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune .

This season obviously is crucial for Azubuike, a Jazz teammate of rookie/fellow KU grad Ochai Agbaji. As a first-round draft pick, Azubuike is slated to make $2,174,880 this season. The team has the option for 2023-24, a season in which Azubuike would make $3,923,483 if he’s kept on the roster.

“It’s just really tough because I want to be able to be out there with my teammates,” Azubuike told Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, referring to so many months of rehab . “I want to compete, I want to play. But, I’m just approaching it with a different mentality, just doing what I can do and control.”

Right now, bigs Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler are ahead of Azubuike on the Jazz depth chart, meaning he could spend some more time with the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars.

“With Olynyk and Kessler both guaranteed to play pretty significantly, it’s hard to see a path forward for Azubuike with the Jazz,” writes Sarah Todd of the Deseret News .

“No matter though, you have to give credit where credit is due. Azubuike has had a tough road through his young NBA career through no fault of his own, and all along the way he’s stayed about as positive as one can.”

KU’s 10 NBA players are : Agbaji and Azubuike (Utah Jazz) plus Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Devonté Graham (New Orleans Pelicans), Marcus Morris (Los Angeles Clippers), Markieff Morris (Brooklyn Nets), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (New York Knicks), Kelly Oubre (Charlotte Hornets) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors).

Ochai Agbaji, 6-6, 215, rookie guard, Utah Jazz : The 2022 lottery pick during the summer was traded from Cleveland to Utah. He make $3,918,360 this season and $4,114,200 in 2023-24 before the team option kicks in 2024-25 ($4,310,280 if he stays with team). He did not receive a lot of playing time during the exhibition season, but still is considered a possible rotation player for his rookie campaign.

Christian Braun, 6-7, 210, rookie guard, Denver Nuggets : Braun will make $2,808,600 this season and $2,949,120 in 2023-24 before the team option kicks in 2024-25 ($3,089,640). Braun is expected to have a chance to make the rotation and play meaningful minutes on a strong Nuggets team.

Joel Embiid, 7-0, 280, ninth-year forward, Philadelphia 76ers : Embiid, who is considered one of the best players in the league, averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game last season. According to spotrac.com, Embiid last offseason signed a five-year $147,710,050 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, including $147,710,050 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $29,542,010. In 2022-23, Embiid will earn a base salary of $33,616,770.

Devonté Graham, 6-1, 195, fifth-year guard, New Orleans Pelicans : Now in his fifth year in the NBA, Graham started a career-high 63 games a year ago, averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 boards a game. There’s talk he may come off the bench this season following the addition of guard CJ McCollum late in the 2021-22 campaign. According to hoopshype.com Graham will make $11,550,000 this season, $12,100,000 in 2023-24 and $12,650,000 the final year of his current deal in 2024-05. According to hoopshype.com, “only $2,850,000 is guaranteed in 2024-25. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2024.”

Marcus Morris, 6-8, 235, 12th-year forward, Los Angeles Clippers : Morris started 54 games for the Clippers a year ago and averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 boards a game. According to hoopshype.com he will make $16,372,093 this season and $17,116,279 in 2023-24 before his contract expires. He’s expected to remain an integral part of the team.

Markieff Morris, 6-9, 245, 12th-year forward, Brooklyn Nets : Morris, who was bothered by a hip injury, played in just 17 games for the Miami Heat a year ago. He’s expected to bring needed depth to the Knicks frontcourt. He is on a one-year non guaranteed deal worth $2,905,851 according to spotrac.com.

Svi Mykhailiuk, 6-7, 205, fifth-year guard, New York Knicks : He’s already played for the Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors and now the Knicks. A year ago he averaged 6.6 points per game along with 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds for Toronto. He’s on a one-year contract worth $1,968,175 with $50,000 guaranteed according to spotrac.com.

Kelly Oubre, 6-6, 205, eighth-year forward, Charlotte Hornets : Oubre has played for Washington, Phoenix, Golden State and is now in his second year with the Hornets. He started 13 of 76 games a year ago, averaging 15.0 points a game. Oubre is to make $12,000,000 this season and $12,600,000 in the final year of his two-year deal according to spotrac.com.

Andrew Wiggins, 6-7, 195, ninth-year pro, Golden State Warriors : Wiggins earned an NBA championship ring with Golden State last season and was a force during the entire playoff run. He recently agreed to a 4-year, $109 million extension of his contract.