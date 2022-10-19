Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
A.V. Club
Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan is ready and willing to discuss the ins and outs of acting, his passion for it, and what influences and inspires his quest for the ultimate truth in storytelling. But he’s also a prime example of that old maxim: the work speaks for itself. Since his breakouts in Mammal and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, filmmakers and audiences have sensed Keoghan’s all-in approach, the kind of raw honesty that keeps our eyes glued to him. And he’s translated that vulnerability to fit both epic proportions (as the superheroic Druig in Marvel’s Eternals) and intimate ones (as in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees Of Inisherin).
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
It’s been an intriguing, if divisive, first season for HBO’s House Of The Dragon. The Game Of Thrones prequel, which wraps up its initial run with a final episode on October 23, has seen audiences taking sides on almost everything: Greens vs. Blacks; the blond Targaryen family vs. Rhaenyra’s brunette sons; negroni sbagliato vs. a gin martini; and whether or not Matt Smith is the “internet’s boyfriend.” (At least we can all agree Criston Cole sucks.) And now here’s one more thing for fans to argue over: who’s on top in the HOTD power rankings heading into the season one finale? Read on to see who holds sway right now, and who has a long climb to the top.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Zoe Saldaña leads From Scratch. Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.:...
Gizmodo
‘Anti-Woke’ Superhero Film Gets Cancelled After Losing All Its Fans’ Donations
Superhero fans on the far-right political spectrum have one less movie to get excited about, putting their options for hateful heroes to—well—none. As first reported by The Daily Beast, a movie that was set to give us a big-screen rendition of an “anti-woke superhero” is shuttered, and the thousands of dollars fans invested in the project likely won’t be coming back to them, according to a video sent to fans and posts on the creator’s blog.
A.V. Club
Documentary Now! does Herzog in an incredible, hilarious, and poignant season premiere
It’s easy, when talking about Documentary Now!—IFC’s relentlessly brilliant love letter to the non-fiction form—to do so by talking about “parody.” It’s something the show itself encourages with some regularity, what with its intense dedication to mimicry, moving heaven and earth to capture the specific look of, and particular images from, whatever piece of real-world filmmaking that directors Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, and the show’s rotating crew of high-profile comedy writers, have set their sights on for any given week. And it was certainly truer in the IFC series’ early going, when huge pieces of the documentary canon—Grey Gardens, The Thin Blue Line, Salesman, etc.—were still waiting to be plucked for parody from the vine.
A.V. Club
The Watcher
Residents surrounding the Westfield, New Jersey home which became the focal point of the new Netflix series The Watcher now have to deal with droves of fans coming to watch the house themselves. Apparently, viewers of the popular show are coming to the neighborhood in droves, causing traffic and posing a general annoyance to neighbors.
Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’
Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
A.V. Club
The 8 best Shudder original movies streaming right now
There’s no better home for horror than Shudder. From classics by masters like Carpenter, Craven, and Argento, to international frights from around the world, to documentaries like Horror Noire and Queer For Fear, and finally, new horror from filmmakers like Joko Anwar, Chloe Okuno, Travis Stevens, and Neil Marshall picked up as exclusives, there’s no better place to go for a good scare. And that’s before getting to Shudder’s own contributions to the genre in the form of Shudder Originals, films developed and produced by the service with the insight of actual human beings rather than algorithms (imagine that!). In the age of streaming where many of us are frequently subscribing to anywhere from five or more services, Shudder remains my go-to. It serves as a testament to the versatility of horror—the notion that there really is something for everyone.
A.V. Club
Judi Dench would like you to remember that The Crown is fictional
Sure, season five of The Crown doesn’t come out until next month, but that’s not about to stop Judi Dench from having an opinion on the new episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed drama based on the British royal family. Following a September report that Buckingham Palace wants to remind everyone that the series is “a drama not a documentary,” the Cats star penned an open letter to The Times UK saying the show has veered towards “crude sensationalism.”
A.V. Club
Lupita Nyong'o shares her thoughts on recasting T'Challa for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Any new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe automatically becomes a hotly-anticipated release, but the pressure is particularly on for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters next month. Back in 2018, the first installment immediately became a cultural juggernaut, grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The road to the sequel hasn’t been an easy one, due to pandemic-related delays and, of course, the 2020 death of star Chadwick Boseman.
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future
Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above. At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), voiced by Brian T. Delaney, was her favorite moment from the season finale. In fact, Jen had a lot more to get off her chest when calling K.E.V.I.N. on the carpet, besides the MCU’s over-reliance on “daddy issues” and flashy final fights. As Maslany notes, “Jen’s...
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson still hopes to make his Star Wars trilogy someday, which seems optimistic
Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is coming to Netflix on December 23 (and some theaters around the country on November 23 for a few days), and another Knives Out sequel will be coming out some point after that to complete Netflix’s very expensive Knives Out Trilogy, but that doesn’t mean Johnson has stopped thinking about the other trilogy he’s been cooking.
A.V. Club
Andor continues to evolve in another excellent episode
No post-heist lull here: “Announcement” is an episode teeming with big moves and bigger swings as Andor steadily continues to stakes its claim as not only the best Star Wars series so far but one of the best Star Wars stories, period. It was only a few weeks ago Cassian was languishing on Ferrix, but Tony Gilroy and his writers have crammed in a whole season’s worth of development into the last four episodes without the pace ever feeling inorganic. I’ll get to the recap in a minute, but damn, this is a captivating and wonderfully constructed show born of a concept many thought was peripheral at best. Everyone agree? Right. Let’s get to it.
A.V. Club
How Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video cashes in on Midnights’ theme of self-loathing
A new Taylor Swift album is upon us, and the world has descended into Midnights mayhem. Stepping away from the folky, singer-songwriter vibe of the previous era, the new record feels like a spiritual sibling of 1989. As The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar writes in her B+ review, “Midnights is a giddy, buoyant, somewhat messy return to pop; a heartbreaking confessional gift wrapped with confetti.”
A.V. Club
Let's check in on what Nick Lutsko's been up to this October
Though the world may have conspired against him time and time again, Nick Lutsko will always remain the true King Of Halloween in our hearts. This title was forever bestowed upon him when he, in the dark autumn of our first pandemic year, released his theme for Spirit Halloween and immediately brightened our hearts. And it remains the case, no matter what the citizens of Spirit Halloween Planet and the cast lists for boring old “officially licensed movies” may have to say about it.
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift recruited Mike Birbiglia and Laura Dern for her Midnights music videos
Last night, Taylor Swift unleashed upon the collective timeline Midnights, her 10th studio album. To build up a bit of extra hype for the album for those with a more visual sensibility, though, Swift also teamed up with the NFL and Amazon a few hours before the release to deploy a teaser specifically for its music videos—including a full list of the eclectic group of co-stars Swift has recruited for the project, including comedian Mike Birbiglia, and Certified National Treasure Laura Dern.
