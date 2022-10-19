Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
CCSD bus driver accused of abusing a vulnerable person, arrest made
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested an employee on Monday. According to CCSD, Gabriela Martinez Saldana, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. The arrest stems from an investigation that was...
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with 2 kids in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two kids in North Las Vegas Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., NLVPD officers were dispatched to a convenience store at the 4700 block of West Cheyenne after reports of a stolen vehicle with two very young children still inside the vehicle, according to NLVPD.
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of kidnapping 2 children in North Las Vegas while stealing SUV identified
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of stealing an SUV that had two children inside at the time in North Las Vegas on Monday has been identified. North Las Vegas Police say Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked on suspicion of child abuse or neglect, second-degree kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, among other counts.
news3lv.com
Shooting investigation underway in southwest valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Fort Apache and Gomer Roads following reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect shot into a car occupied by...
news3lv.com
Campus security monitor assaulted on campus at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A campus security monitor member for Rancho High School in North Las Vegas was assaulted on campus Monday, according to Clark County School District Police. These monitors are unarmed and help with safety on campuses. They are trained. The incident happened after the school was...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Sunday. At about 7:40 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the new home construction area just west of Via Altimira after reports of a single-vehicle fatal crash. According to the report,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney gets prison time for stealing money from clients' settlements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas personal injury attorney will spend several years in prison for stealing nearly $2 million from clients' settlement funds. Matthew Dunkley was sentenced in Clark County District Court on Monday to four to 10 years in a Nevada prison, per court records, with credit for time served.
news3lv.com
37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash reported near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada State Police. At about 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities reported to Las Vegas Blvd. and Checkered Flag after reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist. Nevada State Police...
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
news3lv.com
Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
news3lv.com
New traffic signal activated to help driving conditions near Nellis AFB housing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new traffic signal is active with the goal of helping driving conditions near the housing for Nellis Air Force Base. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nellis Air Force Base Commander Col. Johsua D. Demotts helped turned on the lights at Craig Road and Salmon Drive on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
news3lv.com
Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances at 2021 Las Vegas event
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event. Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor...
news3lv.com
Man hospitalized after falling off overpass near Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police reported to a scene near I-15 and Flamingo on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:06 p.m., a hard closure was set on I-15 southbound to the Flamingo eastbound off-ramp after one man allegedly fell off the overpass, according to police. The man was...
news3lv.com
2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
news3lv.com
Candidate in Clark County Commission race accuses incumbent of defamation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A race for Clark County commissioner is getting heated. News 3 has learned that Republican candidate Drew Johnson issued a "demand for retraction" letter to incumbent Democrat Justin Jones in the race for District F. The letter is concerning mailers sent by Jones's campaign that...
news3lv.com
How to get your flu shot at Smith's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the flu season here, health experts say it's important to get your flu shot. Jaime Montuoro, a Smith's pharmacist, joined us to talk about why it's important to get the flu shot and how you can visit any Smith's location to receive one.
