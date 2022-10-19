ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

CCSD bus driver accused of abusing a vulnerable person, arrest made

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested an employee on Monday. According to CCSD, Gabriela Martinez Saldana, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. The arrest stems from an investigation that was...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting investigation underway in southwest valley neighborhood

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Fort Apache and Gomer Roads following reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect shot into a car occupied by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Sunday. At about 7:40 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the new home construction area just west of Via Altimira after reports of a single-vehicle fatal crash. According to the report,...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash reported near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada State Police. At about 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities reported to Las Vegas Blvd. and Checkered Flag after reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist. Nevada State Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man hospitalized after falling off overpass near Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police reported to a scene near I-15 and Flamingo on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:06 p.m., a hard closure was set on I-15 southbound to the Flamingo eastbound off-ramp after one man allegedly fell off the overpass, according to police. The man was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to get your flu shot at Smith's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the flu season here, health experts say it's important to get your flu shot. Jaime Montuoro, a Smith's pharmacist, joined us to talk about why it's important to get the flu shot and how you can visit any Smith's location to receive one.
LAS VEGAS, NV

