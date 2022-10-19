ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to pay for funeral after man shot, killed outside Madison apartment complex

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrzMd_0ieK90rW00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed by one person has highlighted the need for financial help after the sudden loss of a loved one.

The family of Terry Farmer, 24, has had to lean on each other as they continue to grieve.

“Another good one is gone. I’m really trying my best not to,” said Portia Boelter, as she tried to hold back tears. At times, the words were hard to find, especially when the memory of what happened is too easily remembered.

“Everybody’s calling, everybody’s texting, has the guy been found, what are we going to do, just so many questions and so many different answers,” remembered Boelter.

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison

Boelter was home when she got the news that her cousin was shot and killed. Police were called to the parking lot of a Rio Vista Drive apartment complex. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Farmer was having an argument with another person when he was shot. Farmer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Bly_0ieK90rW00

“To hear her cry out […] you don’t want no mother to ever experience that, no mother, no father, no one to experience the loss of a child, the loss of their spouse, it’s just unfair,” said Boelter, as she thought back to the vigil held in Farmer’s honor over the weekend.

After the shooting, the suspect in the case, identified as Deandre Conway, was charged with additional charges for a fatal crash on Gallatin Pike South. The crash killed 17-year-old Landen Guye and injured four other teens. Conway fled the homicide scene in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. According to police, he abandoned the truck and fled the crash scene on foot.

“These babies had a whole life to live, a whole life to live. Regardless of background, regardless of what they have done in their life, they were children. They were babies. They were still trying to figure out what they were going to do with their life. Mistakes are made, but they’re babies,” said Boelter.

Two days later, police arrested Conway after he was found on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville.

“To be so young and so compassionate,” described Boelter. “Hopefully we get some justice.”

Additional felony charges issued against man accused in Madison deadly shooting, fatal crash

On Tuesday, Metro police added six additional felony warrants against Conway for his involvement in the fatal crash that killed Guye. Conway is now facing charges that include vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Now, Farmer’s family is trying to move forward, while also honoring the life of a loving father and family man now gone.

“There’s always going to be an emptiness, it’s going to be a void, but we have each other to lean on, our main concern is his children, and we want to make sure they’re taken care of,” Boelter explained.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

On Tuesday, Conway appeared in court. He is set to go to trial on Nov. 1, 2022.

In the meantime, the Farmer family says they cannot hold his funeral because of the unexpected costs. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help. If you would like to donate, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 13

Donna Clark
3d ago

People like you is what makes this world crazy...why do you have to be so insensitive when someone lost their life. All 18-year-olds don't have a lot of money some people have had rough lives, don't think you're better than anyone else and dictate what other people need to do stay in your lane this is a grieving time for this family!

Reply(1)
4
Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

That is why you be a responsible person and get life insurance . I know when you are young people don't think about stuff like that caused I didn't. But when my son started driving I thought wow if something happens we would not have money to bury him . That is when we got life insurance . You don't want term life insurance, you want whole life insurance . I am glad we did that so we have had it for 30 years . Best thing we did don't have to worry.

Reply
3
Helen Tim
3d ago

At age 18,you should get life insurance.Most ppl are employed with a regular job by then,if not that's a problem for the family.If you are in a deadly profession you definitely should put away 10Gs for your burial,1st!!!!!PARENTS it is your responsibility to inform your children what is important in life.DEATH AND TAXES are SURE to come,don't wait get a JOB ASAP with benefits or start saving your 10Gs today!!!!!!

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal car crash

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for suspects who shot I-24 driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are searching for a dark colored, newer model Hyundai or Honda SUV crossover involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk of her Nissan Altima at about...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police are looking for a suspect last seen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man pulls gun on co-worker, fired and charged

A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker. A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker. New Dolly Parton mural revealed in downtown Nashville. A historic piece of public art dedicated to country music legend Dolly...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man, 18, found shot to death in East Nashville

UPDATE (Oct. 20) - Detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday night on Fairwin Avenue. Metro Police identified the victim as Isaac Brown Thursday afternoon. Metro Police said Thursday the geographical location of the actual shooting is still under investigation. Police added that no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy