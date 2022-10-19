‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to pay for funeral after man shot, killed outside Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed by one person has highlighted the need for financial help after the sudden loss of a loved one.

The family of Terry Farmer, 24, has had to lean on each other as they continue to grieve.

“Another good one is gone. I’m really trying my best not to,” said Portia Boelter, as she tried to hold back tears. At times, the words were hard to find, especially when the memory of what happened is too easily remembered.

“Everybody’s calling, everybody’s texting, has the guy been found, what are we going to do, just so many questions and so many different answers,” remembered Boelter.

Boelter was home when she got the news that her cousin was shot and killed. Police were called to the parking lot of a Rio Vista Drive apartment complex. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Farmer was having an argument with another person when he was shot. Farmer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

“To hear her cry out […] you don’t want no mother to ever experience that, no mother, no father, no one to experience the loss of a child, the loss of their spouse, it’s just unfair,” said Boelter, as she thought back to the vigil held in Farmer’s honor over the weekend.

After the shooting, the suspect in the case, identified as Deandre Conway, was charged with additional charges for a fatal crash on Gallatin Pike South. The crash killed 17-year-old Landen Guye and injured four other teens. Conway fled the homicide scene in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. According to police, he abandoned the truck and fled the crash scene on foot.

“These babies had a whole life to live, a whole life to live. Regardless of background, regardless of what they have done in their life, they were children. They were babies. They were still trying to figure out what they were going to do with their life. Mistakes are made, but they’re babies,” said Boelter.

Two days later, police arrested Conway after he was found on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville.

“To be so young and so compassionate,” described Boelter. “Hopefully we get some justice.”

On Tuesday, Metro police added six additional felony warrants against Conway for his involvement in the fatal crash that killed Guye. Conway is now facing charges that include vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Now, Farmer’s family is trying to move forward, while also honoring the life of a loving father and family man now gone.

“There’s always going to be an emptiness, it’s going to be a void, but we have each other to lean on, our main concern is his children, and we want to make sure they’re taken care of,” Boelter explained.

On Tuesday, Conway appeared in court. He is set to go to trial on Nov. 1, 2022.

In the meantime, the Farmer family says they cannot hold his funeral because of the unexpected costs. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help. If you would like to donate, click here .

