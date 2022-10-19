ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Bay, AL

Nick
3d ago

Since when are gunshots a school tradition? Those kids are lucky he wasn't using a rifle, they were on his property. The cops taking the kids side is just approving of it ... 🙄

WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for man who broke into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bond set for man found guilty of Mobile murder in 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been granted bond after he was found guilty on Oct. 20, 2022, of a murder that happened in 2019, according to court documents. David Cordero-Hernandez was found guilty in the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis. He was acquitted of his abuse of a corpse charge. On Oct. 21, […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

House damaged after fire on Marine Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

