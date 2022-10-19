Read full article on original website
Nick
3d ago
Since when are gunshots a school tradition? Those kids are lucky he wasn't using a rifle, they were on his property. The cops taking the kids side is just approving of it ... 🙄
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting. MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
Mobile police looking for man who broke into business
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business. Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on […]
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
Police say the SUV is connected to a fatal crash involving a tandem bike.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Bond set for man found guilty of Mobile murder in 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been granted bond after he was found guilty on Oct. 20, 2022, of a murder that happened in 2019, according to court documents. David Cordero-Hernandez was found guilty in the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis. He was acquitted of his abuse of a corpse charge. On Oct. 21, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars. According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the...
