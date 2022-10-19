Read full article on original website
Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory
Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot
The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn. A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game. More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies’ win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Austin hosts Dallas in Western Conference semifinals
FC Dallas (14-9-11, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -106, FC Dallas +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals. Austin is 10-9-8...
Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 with three players on their injury report. After starting the week with 11 players missing practice time due to injuries, the Steelers ended their practice sessions on a very positive note injury wise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace all cleared concussion protocol and will play. Corner Cam Sutton (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also return after missing last week.
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat will be once again without two key cogs this season. The team announced guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury while Yurtseven is sidelined with ankle soreness.
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
James Harden Isn’t Taking Moral Victories After Loss to Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Thursday night. After a disappointing outing on the road against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, the road remained tough for the Sixers as they hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Philadelphia’s first-half performance on Thursday wasn’t totally inspiring....
The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night
The Miami Heat dropped their home opener to the Chicago Bulls in a 116-108 defeat. A new season opens the door for new developments and a fresh start for players. However, one thing that remained the same was Kyle Lowry’s offensive inefficiency. Despite playing 35 minutes, Lowry only managed...
