The WID-CIN test identifies women with, and at risk of, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 and invasive cervical cancer

healio.com
Proton pump inhibitor use linked to elevated cancer risk
GENEVA — Exposure to proton pump inhibitors appeared associated with increased risk for certain cancers, according to results of a meta-analysis presented at World Cancer Congress. The elevated risk appeared independent of duration of proton pump inhibitor exposure. Proton pump inhibitors often are used to treat various gastrointestinal disorders.
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
BioMed Central
Cost-effectiveness of a rule-out algorithm of acute myocardial infarction in low-risk patients: emergency primary care versus hospital setting
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1274 (2022) Cite this article. Hospital admissions of patients with chest pain considered as low risk for acute coronary syndrome contribute to increased costs and crowding in the emergency departments. This study aims to estimate the cost-effectiveness of assessing these patients in a primary care emergency setting, using the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 0/1-h algorithm for high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T, compared to routine hospital management.
myscience.org
New cervical screening test could predict cell changes years before they occur
A new swab test that identifies potentially dangerous cervical cell changes up to four years before they happen has been developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Innsbruck. The research, published in Genome Medicine, found that the new cervical screening method was more sensitive than other currently available...
myscience.org
New cervical cancer test detects precancerous lesions years in advance
A newly developed test detects early precancerous changes in the cervix. This procedure works better than currently available methods and detects the changes years before cancer develops. The test was developed under the direction of Martin Widschwendter, Professor of Cancer Prevention and Screening at the University of Innsbruck. The new test is part of a research program that aims to predict the risk of four types of cancer (breast, ovarian, uterine body and cervical cancer) from a single cervical smear.
healio.com
Two-photon fluorescence microscopy may help diagnose skin cancer rapidly, accurately
A novel imaging technique was associated with high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy in diagnosing nonmelanoma skin cancers, according to a study. “We are interested in trying to improve clinical throughput and provide patients with a faster diagnosis,” Michael G. Giacomelli, PhD, of the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and one of the authors of the paper, told Healio. “Biopsying patients, waiting days or weeks for lab results, and then rescheduling them if treatment is needed is time consuming and inefficient.”
Healthline
Lynch Syndrome and the Risk of Ovarian Cancer
Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition. That means that it’s passed down to a person from their parents. People who have Lynch syndrome are at an increased risk of several types of cancer compared with the general population. One of these cancers is ovarian cancer. In this article, we...
targetedonc.com
Bexmarilimab Derives Overall Survival Benefit in PD-1 Blockade Refractory Melanoma
Results from the melanoma cohort of the phase 1/2 MATINS show the potential of bexmarilimab monotherapy and combined with other immunotherapies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 MATINS trial revealed there to be a clinical benefit derived bexmarilimab (FP-1305) with 100% overall survival (OS)...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
insightscare.com
Scientists Create a More Precise Cervical Cancer Prediction Test
Test created by UCL and Innsbruck University also detects DNA markers for breast, womb, and ovarian cancer. A more precise test for cell changes that can result in cervical cancer has been created by scientists. In the future, the ground-breaking test may be used as a predictive tool for breast, womb, cervical, and ovarian cancer because it can detect DNA markers for other common cancers.
BioMed Central
A scoping review of perceptions from healthcare professionals on antipsychotic prescribing practices in acute care settings
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1272 (2022) Cite this article. Antipsychotic medications are frequently prescribed in acute care for clinical indications other than primary psychiatric disorders such as delirium. Unfortunately, they are commonly continued at hospital discharge and at follow-ups thereafter. The objective of this scoping review was to characterize antipsychotic medication prescribing practices, to describe healthcare professional perceptions on antipsychotic prescribing and deprescribing practices, and to report on antipsychotic deprescribing strategies within acute care.
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
technologynetworks.com
Blood Test Predicts Childhood Cancer Relapse
A team of scientists and doctors from the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) and the Institute for Health Innovation and Technology has discovered a novel, noninvasive method to predict and reduce the relapse of childhood cancers.
BioMed Central
Replication stress generates distinctive landscapes of DNA copy number alterations and chromosome scale losses
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 223 (2022) Cite this article. A major driver of cancer chromosomal instability is replication stress, the slowing or stalling of DNA replication. How replication stress and genomic instability are connected is not known. Aphidicolin-induced replication stress induces breakages at common fragile sites, but the exact causes of fragility are debated, and acute genomic consequences of replication stress are not fully explored.
BioMed Central
Persuasion or coercion? An empirical ethics analysis about the use of influence strategies in mental health community care
Emanuele Valenti ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7221-96081 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1273 (2022) Cite this article. Influence strategies such as persuasion and interpersonal leverage are used in mental health care to influence patient behaviour and improve treatment adherence. One ethical concern about using such strategies is that they may constitute coercive behaviour ("informal coercion") and negatively impact patient satisfaction and the quality of care. However, some influence strategies may affect patients' perceptions, so an umbrella definition of “informal coercion” may be unsatisfactory. Furthermore, previous research indicates that professionals also perceive dissonance between theoretical explanations of informal coercion and their behaviours in clinical practice. This study analysed mental health professionals’ (MHPs) views and the perceived ethical implications of influence strategies in community care.
BioMed Central
Costs incurred by patients with tuberculosis co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus in Bhavnagar, western India: a sequential explanatory mixed-methods research
India reports the highest number of tuberculosis (TB) and second-highest number of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) globally. We hypothesize that HIV might increase the existing financial burden of care among patients with TB. We conducted this study to estimate the costs incurred by patients with TB co-infected with HIV and to explore the perspectives of patients as well as program functionaries for reducing the costs.
BioMed Central
The Food and Nutrition Security for Manitoba Youth (FANS) study: rationale, methods, dietary intakes and body mass index
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Good nutrition and access to healthy foods are essential for child growth and development. However, there are concerns that Canadian children do not have a healthy diet, which may be related to dietary choices as well as lack of access to healthy foods. The FANS (Food and Nutrition Security for Children and Youth) study examined the nutrition and food security status of youth in the province of Manitoba, Canada. This paper describes methods, dietary intakes, and body mass index for the FANS study.
labpulse.com
Study data: DecisionDx-Melanoma test influences biopsy decisions
Castle Biosciences announced new data on Thursday from its prospective multicenter DECIDE study showing that results from its DecisionDX-Melanoma test played a significant role in decision-making by 85% of clinicians in the study in whether or not to perform the sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgical procedure, used to determine if melanoma has spread to lymph nodes.
BioMed Central
Innovative approach to monitor performance of integrated disease surveillance and response after the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone: lessons from the field
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1270 (2022) Cite this article. Supervision of healthcare workers improves performance if done in a supportive and objective manner. Regular supervision is a support function of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) strategy and allows systematic monitoring of IDSR implementation. Starting 2015, WHO and other development partners supported the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) to revitalize IDSR in Sierra Leone and to monitor progress through supportive supervision assessments. We report on the findings of these assessments.
