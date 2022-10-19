ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

Cameron, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Cameron.

The Pinecrest High School soccer team will have a game with Union Pines High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pinecrest High School soccer team will have a game with Union Pines High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

