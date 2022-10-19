Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Meadville heads to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 football clash. Brian Hagberg is on the call from War Memorial Field. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Soccer Falls to Bradford
WARREN, Pa. – Four different Bradford players scored as the Lady Owls earned a 4-1 win over rival Warren. Emily Morgan and Maddi Cowburn scored in the first half and Bella Prince (penalty kick) and Kelsea Austin scored in the second half for the Lady Owls. Warren got on...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield to Face Clarion in Opening Round of D9 Volleyball Playoffs
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Sheffield is headed back to the District 9 volleyball playoffs for the second time in three years. The Wolverines will have a tall task in front of them as the No. 11 seed when they travel to Clarion to take on the 6th-seeded, and defending PIAA Champion Lady Cats in a first-round match on Tuesday. The winner will face No. 3 seed Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren, Eisenhower Volleyball Learn Playoff Seeds
SHARON, Pa. – Warren and Eisenhower volleyball learned who, where, and when they would play as District 10 released its 2022 playoff brackets on Friday. Eisenhower earned the No. 7 seed in Class 1A and will have a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed West Middlesex on Tuesday at Cochranton High School with a 6 p.m. start.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower, Warren Learn Soccer Playoff Matchups
SHARON, Pa. – The Eisenhower and Warren boys and girls soccer teams learned their playoff seedings when District 10 released its 2022 soccer brackets Friday. Both Eisenhower teams earned No. 6 seeds in Class 1A and will play in Titusville on Tuesday. The girls take on No. 3 Seneca at 3:30 p.m., while the boys will play No. 3 Mercer at 5:30 p.m.
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Rolls Past Warren for Region 4 Title
WARREN, Pa. – Three touchdowns in the final 35 seconds of the first half broke the game wide open as Meadville rolled to a 76-7 win at Warren to claim the Region 4 title outright. Leading 28-0 with 43 seconds left in the half, Meadville (8-1 overall, 5-0 Region...
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both teams are looking to solidify their playoff seeding in this final dual match of the regular season. Both come in with just three losses with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 1-game advantage in Region 5 with a 6-1 region record, while the Lady Dragons are 5-2 in region play.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Drops Hard-Fought Battle to Meadville
WARREN, Pa. – In what could potentially be a District 10 semifinal preview, Meadville earned a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) win at Warren on Thursday. The Bulldogs (11-3 overall, 7-1 Region 5) won the first two sets before the Dragons (10-4, 5-3) took the third. Warren nearly forced a fifth set, but a timeout with the set tied at 23-23 stopped Warren’s momentum and Meadville closed out the set to win the match.
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 21, 2022 Bowling Roundup
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Three bowlers rolled 600 series’ in their respective leagues at Valley Bowling Center this week. Paul Bobelak had a 605 series in Daybreakers play on Monday, while Jim Seth had a 633 and Tom Traub a 601 in Silver Sliders action on Wednesday. Results from...
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike Sunday
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Oct. 23 the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike the Rocky Gap area, approximately 4 miles. Those wishing to participate should meet at Musante Street by 1:30 p.m. Greg Burkett is leading and can be reached at 814-723-4989 or 814-730-4686 for any questions.
Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project
One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
erienewsnow.com
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
Multiple departments battle barn fire in North East for over an hour
Multiple fire departments battled a barn fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to the barn fire around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 4000 block of Hartwig Street in North East. When crews arrived on the scene they found the barn fully engulfed in flames with four large propane tanks on the side of […]
wesb.com
Obituary: Elmer DeLucia (1923-2022)
Elmer F. DeLucia, 99, of Scranton, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Gino Merli Veteran’s Center, Scranton. He was born on August 5, 1923 in Bradford, a son of the late Dominc and Jennie Frasca DeLucia. He was a 1943 graduate of the...
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Reflection Segment Honors Oil City Native
He joined the Marines after attending Oil City High School and served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. Fred Ditzenberger was a Combat Engineer and specialized in finding land mines and doing demolition work. Every day, he remembers the people he served with, especially his friends who did not make it home.
explore venango
Area Man Suffers ‘Head Trauma,’ Serious Injuries After Vehicle Spins Out of Control and Crashes on Route 322
EAST FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control and struck a guide rail along Route 322. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on U.S. Route 322 in East Fairfield Township, Crawford County.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
