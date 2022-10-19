Read full article on original website
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Tigers fight back to take a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Will Shipley went 50 yards for a touchdown to put the fifth-ranked Tigers back in front of No. 14 Syracuse. Trailing 21-16, Shipley took the ball and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the end zone. Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter. Joseph ...
