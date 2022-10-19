Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ground broken on Harrison County Home expansion
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Ground has been broken on a new 5,300-sqaure-foot addition to the Harrison County Home. The building, which is 117 years old, is now going to be expanding in order to provide residents with more space for socialization. Both staff and county commissioners say this project...
WTOV 9
Carrollton Superintendent David Quattrochi suspended
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent David Quattrochi has been suspended with pay on unnamed allegations brought before the state. According to our news partners at the Times Reporter, allegations were made to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct. The school board has...
WTOV 9
Businesspeople gather for Jefferson County chamber dinner
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Business owners from across Jefferson County got together Wednesday evening for the chamber of commerce's annual dinner. The year's theme was "capturing the entrepreneurial spirit.”. Small businesses across the county were recognized. Chamber President Kate Sedgmer said this event is important to support businesses and,...
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WTOV 9
Group returns with its ideas for changes to Centre Market in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After touring Center Market in July, Smart Growth America officials came back with thirteen new ideas to help the market thrive. The group is a national nonprofit that promotes a healthy lifestyle through creating pedestrian-friendly business layouts, working with small cities to large metropolitan areas.
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office, Fraternal Order of Police reach agreement
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police have unanimously decided on terms for a new union deal that was approved by the Belmont County Commission. This agreement is somewhat of an outlier to a national trend where union contracts are...
WTOV 9
Bridge accidents near Empire put focus on winter driving
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A series of incidents took place on Ohio 7 earlier this morning on the Goose Run Bridge near Empire. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge was slippery due to weather conditions. A single-vehicle crash sent one driver to East Liverpool for non-threatening...
WTOV 9
Fundraiser for Belmont County Cat-Strayshun set
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Cat-Strayshun is conducting a special needs fundraiser on Oct. 28 for kittens that need eye surgery from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall’s Center Court. The event will have items for sale ranging from $1 to $30. All money...
WTOV 9
'A monumental impact': New cancer center a game-changer for region
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A regional cancer center will be taking the location of the former OVMC, providing critical care to not only those in Wheeling but the whole region. West Virginia has the second-highest cancer mortality rate in the nation, and in the Wheeling area, about 1,200 cases are diagnosed a year by WVU Cancer Institute.
WTOV 9
Monroe County man jailed on rape charge
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Cameron, Ohio man has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crime happened in Adams Township late Sunday night and shortly after they executed a search warrant at Tim Ollom's residence. Ollom was thereafter arrested.
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
WTOV 9
Basil's breakfast benefits vets, Kelsey's Christmas
WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Basil's in Weirton, they are hosting a free breakfast for veterans while benefitting Kelsey’s Christmas. "Every year, and the past three years on Veteran’s Day from 7-9 a.m.,” advanced planning specialist Jeff Dopp said. “All veterans are welcome, and they can bring a guest. We started doing this three years ago, like I said, to just kind of say thank you to all the veterans around the area that have served in the past.”
