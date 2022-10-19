Halloween parades in Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – Spooky season is here and so are the parades. Central Pa is packed full of dates for Halloween parades.
Check out this years list!
BEDFORD
- Bedford Elks Halloween Parade : Monday, Oct. 24 – 7:30 p.m. (Rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 26)
- Everett Halloween Parade: Tuesday, Oct. 25 – 7:30 p.m.
BLAIR
- Hollidaysburg Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 6 p.m.
CAMBRIA
- Johnstown Halloween Parade : Tuesday, Oct. 25 – 7 p.m.
- Blacklick Township Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 4 p.m.
- Northern Cambria Parade : Saturday, Oct. 29 – 7 p.m.
- Ebensburg Parade : Sunday, Oct. 30 – 1 p.m.
- Hastings Borough Parade : Sunday, Oct. 30 – 1:30 p.m.
- Jackson Township Parade : Sunday, Oct. 30 – 1 p.m.
- Lilly Borough Parade : Sunday, Oct. 30 – 3:30 p.m.
- Patton Borough Parade : Sunday, Oct. 30 – 3:30 p.m.
CAMERON
CENTRE
- Talleyrand Annual Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 10 a.m.
CLEARFIELD
ELK
HUNTINGDON
- Huntingdon Halloween Parade : Monday, Oct 24 – 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON
- Punxsutawney Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31 – 6 p.m.
SOMERSET
