Pennsylvania State

Halloween parades in Central Pennsylvania

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) – Spooky season is here and so are the parades. Central Pa is packed full of dates for Halloween parades.

Check out this years list!

What time is Trick or Treat in Central PA?

BEDFORD

BLAIR

  • Hollidaysburg Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 6 p.m.

CAMBRIA

CAMERON

CENTRE

  • Talleyrand Annual Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 10 a.m.

CLEARFIELD

ELK

HUNTINGDON

JEFFERSON

  • Punxsutawney Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31 – 6 p.m.

SOMERSET

As more dates and times become available the list will be updated.

