KHOU
Houston man charged with voter fraud has charges dismissed
HOUSTON — It's been over a year since a Houston man was arrested after he waited hours in line for allegedly committing voter fraud. "This brings this very long and stressful period to a close for Mr. Rogers,” said attorney Nicole Hochglaube. On Friday, reacted to the dismissal...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.
Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend
Police are searching for a man whose girlfriend says forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her.
Gunman wanted for shooting estranged wife may have killed himself, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man charged with shooting his estranged wife may have taken his own life, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After a day-long manhunt, Moises Huerta's truck was found this evening and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was dead inside, according to the sheriff.
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
KHOU
Defense tries to shift suspicion to brother in trial of man accused of killing parents when he was 16
HOUSTON — Both sides have rested in the capital murder re-trial of Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong. He was 16 when prosecutors say he shot his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept in their home in 2016. The first trial ended with a hung jury in 2019. Friday, we...
KHOU
Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn child, HPD says
HOUSTON — The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in southwest Houston back in April has been charged with capital murder, police said on Thursday. Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is accused of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend Amber Butler, 27. Butler was found on the...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s beyond words’: 6-year-old injured after allegedly being assaulted by substitute teacher at Lamar CISD elementary school
HOUSTON – Jon and Maureen Taylor said pictures of their 6-year-old daughter’s forehead detail the swelling caused by a substitute teacher at Adolphus Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. “The substitute pushed the chair, (which) hit her in the back of the head, and then her...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
12-year-old boy dead after NE Houston shooting, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said. The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8. Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has...
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses case against Black Texan accused of felony voting fraud
HOUSTON (CN) — A Black man who was facing 40 years in prison for voter fraud in a felony indictment secured by the Texas Attorney General’s Office after he stood in line for hours to cast his ballot had his case dismissed this week, his attorneys announced Friday.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
30-year-old Adrian Becerra arrested for smuggling an individual
Adrian Becerra WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday 19th, 2022, a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 11 this morning on gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The traffic stop was for a violation on U.S. Highway 59 at FM in El Campo. During the traffic stop, 30-year-old driver Adrian Becerra was caught smuggling an individual from the Rio Grande...
Pasadena ISD student struck by vehicle along Highway 225 feeder road, officials say
PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena Independent School District student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to the district and police. The student, 17, was struck in front of Pasadena High School on the feeder road of Highway 225 around 2:30 p.m., district officials said. The student was taken...
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
KHOU
