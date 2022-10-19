ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

KHOU

Houston man charged with voter fraud has charges dismissed

HOUSTON — It's been over a year since a Houston man was arrested after he waited hours in line for allegedly committing voter fraud. "This brings this very long and stressful period to a close for Mr. Rogers,” said attorney Nicole Hochglaube. On Friday, reacted to the dismissal...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL

Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE

The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

12-year-old boy dead after NE Houston shooting, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said. The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8. Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

30-year-old Adrian Becerra arrested for smuggling an individual

Adrian Becerra WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday 19th, 2022, a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 11 this morning on gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The traffic stop was for a violation on U.S. Highway 59 at FM in El Campo. During the traffic stop, 30-year-old driver Adrian Becerra was caught smuggling an individual from the Rio Grande...
EL CAMPO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
HOUSTON, TX
