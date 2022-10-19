ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Haunted trail scares up donations for families in need

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- There’s nothing like Autumn in the Tri-State. The leaves are changing colors as they fall, the air at those Friday night football games is crisp, and there are plenty of places to get properly spooked before Halloween. Back for the first time since 2018, Terror...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
OWENSBORO, KY
Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN

After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
NEWBURGH, IN
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner

10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
OWENSBORO, KY
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
Henderson Police honor former officer at restaurant

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Henderson Police officer received recognition from a current officer after the two met at a local burger restaurant. Police say a couple of weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when he was approached by William Wilson. Wilson told Lt. Lehman he used to work for […]

