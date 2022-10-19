ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East

Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion

OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
OXFORD, PA
papreplive.com

DLN local roundup (Oct. 19): Downingtown West girls volleyball squad edges Methacton

The Downingtown West High School girls’ volleyball team (13-6, 8-3) defeated Methacton, 3-2, Wednesday, posting scores of 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-11. West was led by Camryn Tuffner (15 kills, 15 digs, 7 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks), Maddie McCole (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Bella Terra (15 digs).
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title

Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
DEVON, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham

UPPER DUBLIN >> Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi, who...
HORSHAM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy