3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Zeltt throws 5 TD passes, North Penn rolls past Pennridge to end 2-game skid
EAST ROCKHILL >> The North Penn football team had fallen in its last two games. Pennridge’s losing streak stood at four. One side was leaving Helman Field Friday night having put an end to its skid. And the visiting Knights quickly made sure it was going to be them.
Undefeated Upper Perkiomen wins PAC girls soccer championship over Perkiomen Valley in OT
Even as an undefeated team, the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team isn’t immune to demons. And the only way to overcome your demons is to face them – two at a time even. On the large scale was the Pioneer Athletic Conference girls soccer championship game, an occasion that left a bitter taste for the Tribe in 2021. Then, the smaller scale.
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East
Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion
OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
DLN local roundup (Oct. 19): Downingtown West girls volleyball squad edges Methacton
The Downingtown West High School girls’ volleyball team (13-6, 8-3) defeated Methacton, 3-2, Wednesday, posting scores of 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-11. West was led by Camryn Tuffner (15 kills, 15 digs, 7 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks), Maddie McCole (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Bella Terra (15 digs).
Online threats force postponement of Phoenixville-Pope John Paul II football game
Phoenixville postponed its high school football game against Pope John Paul II Friday night due to online threats of violence. The game that will decide the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division winner will now be played at 10 a.m. Saturday with limited spectators. “Due to an unsubstantiated threat of violence...
DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title
Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham
UPPER DUBLIN >> Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi, who...
