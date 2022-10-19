Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WTOV 9
Businesspeople gather for Jefferson County chamber dinner
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Business owners from across Jefferson County got together Wednesday evening for the chamber of commerce's annual dinner. The year's theme was "capturing the entrepreneurial spirit.”. Small businesses across the county were recognized. Chamber President Kate Sedgmer said this event is important to support businesses and,...
WTOV 9
Fundraiser for Belmont County Cat-Strayshun set
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Cat-Strayshun is conducting a special needs fundraiser on Oct. 28 for kittens that need eye surgery from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall’s Center Court. The event will have items for sale ranging from $1 to $30. All money...
WTOV 9
Project Best luncheon provides networking opportunity in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Project Best luncheons have been taking place in counties across the valley since May. Project Best is a construction industry labor management organization that serves the Ohio Valley. Ohio County had its turn on Wednesday. Elected officials, community leaders and local businesses had the opportunity...
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
WTOV 9
West Liberty University Foundation honoring supporters
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Foundation is hosting its recognition banquet Friday night as part of the university homecoming weekend. The banquet honors donors who have given $25,000 or more during fiscal 2022. 2022 Impact of Philanthropy Honorees are:. Kris Williams '86 & James Taibi '86.
WTOV 9
Husted lauds Belmont County business for leveraging area's resources
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Bellaire on Wednesday hearing about how some local organizations are bringing jobs back to the smaller parts of the Buckeye State. “It means a lot to me because I grew up in one of these smaller parts of the...
WTOV 9
Group returns with its ideas for changes to Centre Market in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After touring Center Market in July, Smart Growth America officials came back with thirteen new ideas to help the market thrive. The group is a national nonprofit that promotes a healthy lifestyle through creating pedestrian-friendly business layouts, working with small cities to large metropolitan areas.
WTOV 9
Carrollton Superintendent David Quattrochi suspended
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent David Quattrochi has been suspended with pay on unnamed allegations brought before the state. According to our news partners at the Times Reporter, allegations were made to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct. The school board has...
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WTOV 9
Amendment 2 topic of Marshall County town hall
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Leaders in Marshall County hosted a town hall Wednesday in an effort to educate voters about decisions they will make when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The event was hosted by the Marshall County Commission and Assessor's Office and addressed the tens of...
WTOV 9
Brooke students to benefit from Follansbee chamber grants
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce has awarded $1,200 in educational grants to Brooke Middle School and Brooke High School. Teachers, along with students, were able to submit in grant applications to the chamber for projects in their classroom, grants were awards from hydroponic to robotics.
WTOV 9
Fundraising efforts of Church Women United lauded
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Church Women United gathered with the mayor of Weirton to recognize October as UNICEF month. UNICEF is a worldwide organization that meets the needs for children and third world countries. The funds raised during this time will be distributed to those in need of food,...
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
WTOV 9
Ground broken on Harrison County Home expansion
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Ground has been broken on a new 5,300-sqaure-foot addition to the Harrison County Home. The building, which is 117 years old, is now going to be expanding in order to provide residents with more space for socialization. Both staff and county commissioners say this project...
WTOV 9
Basil's breakfast benefits vets, Kelsey's Christmas
WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Basil's in Weirton, they are hosting a free breakfast for veterans while benefitting Kelsey’s Christmas. "Every year, and the past three years on Veteran’s Day from 7-9 a.m.,” advanced planning specialist Jeff Dopp said. “All veterans are welcome, and they can bring a guest. We started doing this three years ago, like I said, to just kind of say thank you to all the veterans around the area that have served in the past.”
Local businesses donate 50 Thanksgiving dinners
Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Not too long after Halloween, we’ve got Thanksgiving on the horizon. What are you thankful for? Well, a group of business owners are sharing their thanks by giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners! Lisa Bell, the manager of the Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry, gave her clients tickets for the […]
WTOV 9
Grow Ohio Valley celebrating 5th annual Harvest Festival
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Grow Ohio Valley is celebrating its 5th annual Harvest Festival, highlighting farmers and food. You can find live music, kid’s games and activities, fall food, and farm produce, a pumpkin patch, local craft beer and much more. It will be located at the Lincoln...
WTOV 9
Reynolds, Yost vying for 6th District House of Delegates seat
Republican incumbent Charlie Reynolds is facing Democrat Reva Yost for the 6th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both have strong ties to the state of West Virginia and Marshall County. Reynolds has served in the House of Delegates since being elected in 2020. "I brought $75,000...
Comments / 0