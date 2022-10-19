Celtics-Heat takeaways: Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a perfect start. After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, the C's took their talents to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. They shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from the floor as they escaped with a 111-104 victory.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO