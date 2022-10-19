ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man hospitalized in shooting on Laburnum Ave, Henrico police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Highland Park.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an off-duty police officer was approached by a man at an intersection of Laburnum and Carolina Avenue. According to police, the man had obvious signs of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rukJ_0ieK5pmU00
(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

The victim was provided medical assistance by Henrico Police before being transported to a nearby hospital by Henrico Fire & EMS with serious injuries.

Henrico County Police Division is actively investigating the incident and will reportedly maintain a police presence at the intersection for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 .

This is a developing story, check back with 8News.

