13 WHAM
No one injured after fire on Greeley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD responded to a report of a fire on Greeley Street on Saturday. The first crew arrived within a few minutes of the call and saw smoke coming from the second floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments, the fire started in the...
Multiple fire crews respond to fire at Groveland Correctional Facility
Multiple firetrucks from the Sparta and West Sparta Fire Departments were seen leaving the facility.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating shooting on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lyell Avenue Friday night. Police were called around 9:43 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man in his 30's shot multiple times in the upper body. The man was transported to a hospital with life...
WHEC TV-10
Man critically injured in overnight shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is in the hospital Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot multiple times. This happened on Lyell Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was taken to Strong Hospital . Police tell us...
wdkx.com
12 Year Old Rochester Boy In Hospital After Being Electrocuted At RG&E Substation
A 12 year boy is in critical condition after being shocked at an RG&E substation. The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Rochester on Suntru Street where firefighters found the boy inside the fence line with burns over his body. Let’s keep the young boy in our prayers. https://www.rochesterfirst.com/fire-department/rfd-12-year-old-boy-hospitalized-after-shock-at-substation/
WHEC TV-10
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
13 WHAM
Death on Park Avenue ruled homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly five months after police found a body inside a home on Park Avenue, the death has been ruled a homicide. Police responded to the home around noon May 27 and found Amber Gartung, 33, dead. The Rochester Police Department announced Friday that the Monroe County...
Kucko’s Camera: Nature’s spotlight cast on Sodus
This was a bit of a surprise given the breezy weather we've had a of late
Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A new project proposed in the Town of Penfield has some folks excited… and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s goal […]
Breaking news tops our Sunrise Smart Start
Investigations underway into a fatal accident and a deadly shooting.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
City of Rochester looking to sell 2 parking garages
The "RFPs" are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.
13 WHAM
Fall weather shines this weekend
Clouds quickly dissipated just after midnight on Friday which caused the temperature to fall fast before sunrise. This resulted in the coldest morning for Rochester since the last day of April!. Following our chilly start the air warmed fast! Sunny and dry air aided in fast warming of our air...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
WHEC TV-10
Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
iheart.com
UPDATE: N. Goodman St. Homicide Victim Identified
UPDATE: Rochester police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly stabbing. 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found stabbed to death around 9:30 last night at the intersection of North Goodman and Keller Streets, about two blocks south of Clifford Avenue. Police say Williams lived in the neighborhood,...
