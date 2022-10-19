ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Esmeralda
3d ago

Slap on the darn wrist. One race? Please! What if Larson had been physically injured or killed? No monetary fine? I say this loser has some higher up in his back pocket. Sad. What they gonna do when the fans start leaving…buying tickets and memorabilia, etc? Hey…it could happen. We fans hold all the power.

Charles Godfrey
3d ago

should be made by nascar to park car rest of the season and 100,000 dollar fine CHILDISH WAYS..A VERY POOR WAY TO APPRECIATE YOUR TEAM BY YOUR MISTAKE

Max G Shepard
3d ago

someone could have been killed because of what he did the car could have flew into the stands. you should be banned from Nascar but that would be racist.

