Ebensburg, PA

Ebensburg, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Ebensburg.

The Somerset Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central Cambria High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Somerset Area High School
Central Cambria High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Somerset Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central Cambria High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Somerset Area High School
Central Cambria High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Golden Eagles Fall in the Fourth

Last Friday, the Golden Eagles played the Rams in a down-to-the-wire game. Tyrone came into this match-up with a respectable 6-1 regular season record, while their opponent, Penns Valley, came in with a 5-2 record. The Golden Eagles flew in the first half, with Ashton Walk completing 9-9 passes for...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game

Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned. Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman publishes children’s book in honor of her father

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad. Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books. For […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Storm sewer upgrade work to begin in Altoona neighborhood

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding. The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Village of Hope holds ribbon cutting ceremony for first completed home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Donors, local government leaders, and future residents of the Village of Hope celebrated independent living with a ribbon cutting for the first completed homes at the West Decatur, Boggs Township location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 20. “This occasion marks the first of about 50 homes at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Repair work on Route 53 to cause a one-day detour in Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 in Philipsburg will be closed for a day bringing a temporary traffic detour. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted area drivers of the closure that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working to fill potholes and make […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County EMS station memberships can lower your ambulance costs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are in Centre County and need ambulance services, there is one way you can lower or even eliminate the price you have to pay. Eight local EMS operations in the Centre County Ambulance Association offer yearly memberships that fund a large portion of the stations’ everyday operations. “Not […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
MONROEVILLE, PA
