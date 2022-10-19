ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

fox7austin.com

Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Man steals steel-wood fire pit from Lakeway home; police investigating

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect seen stealing a steel-wood burning fire pit. Police said on Oct. 1, around 5:35 p.m., a white male suspect is seen on video entering a property in the 100 blk of Sailfish in Lakeway. He is later seen loading a steel-wood burning fire pit into the bed of a gray pickup truck.
LAKEWAY, TX
