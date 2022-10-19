Read full article on original website
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
fox7austin.com
Thief steals skeleton ziptied to rocking chair in North Austin
A thief in North Austin didn't let some zipties deter him from getting what he came for, instead taking both the skeleton and the chair. (Credit: Daniel)
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
Kaitlin Armstrong: Detective admits cyclist shooting suspect was allowed to leave country after interrogation
Kaitlin Armstrong was legally allowed to leave the country after her initial interview in the death of 'Mo' Wilson, an Austin detective testified Wednesday.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Texas, Austin groups report increase in runaways
Terry Cole, founder of Austin's Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Video: Man steals steel-wood fire pit from Lakeway home; police investigating
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect seen stealing a steel-wood burning fire pit. Police said on Oct. 1, around 5:35 p.m., a white male suspect is seen on video entering a property in the 100 blk of Sailfish in Lakeway. He is later seen loading a steel-wood burning fire pit into the bed of a gray pickup truck.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
