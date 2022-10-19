Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the candidates for California Secretary of State
With the 2022 General Election quickly approaching, California voters are eager to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter most. One high-profile race is that of Secretary of State.
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
I'm Catherine Cortez Masto: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
My record proves that I will always support law enforcement. I have been endorsed by multiple law enforcement organizations, because I will always have their back.
I'm Susie Lee: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
I'm Susie Lee: I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election because we can deliver real, bipartisan results to make things better for the American people.
WATCH TOMORROW AT 6PM: Newsom, Dahle face off in only governor's debate ahead of election
Gov. Newsom and challenger state Sen. Dahle are set to face off this Sunday in the only governor's debate ahead of Election Day. Here's how to watch on ABC7.
Inside California’s overlooked political powerhouse
Note: The amazing Ben Christopher will be handling the newsletter on Monday and Tuesday. I’ll see you Wednesday! Don’t underestimate Kern County. This swath of land in the southern Central Valley produces 70% of California’s oil, and industry groups have already raised more than $8 million to gather signatures for a 2024 referendum to overturn […]
CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT: Arizona Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs talks abortion, inflation
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, speaks with Fox News Digital on the issues that matter most to voters leading up to the 2022 midterm elections
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suing Biden admin over demand to remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over a demand the state remove large shipping containers along the southern border.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
Drivers in these California cities get stuck at the most red lights
Researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red. One Californian city ranked dead last.
Virginia congressional race in closely watched swing district tied between Luria, Kiggans: poll
Voters in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District are split with a dead heat race between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
Dem House candidate haunted by support of China-funded educational programs in American classrooms
Jay Chen, a Democrat seeking to represent California's 45th District, is facing renewed criticism over his support for China-funded educational programs in American schools.
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to 'slam' student's face 'against the wall'
A California high school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face "up against a wall."
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Fox News
843K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1