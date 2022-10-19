KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO