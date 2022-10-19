Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
Fox11online.com
Brown Co. Taxpayers Association faces another setback in effort to block student debt plan
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association's emergency effort to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. It's the third legal setback the group has faced. Lower courts in Green Bay and Chicago have also rejected the group's...
Fox11online.com
City of Kaukauna hopes to buy former Girl Scouts camp land
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Salvation Army kicks off bell-ringing season with luncheon
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas campaign with the annual Tin Cup Luncheon Thursday. There was also a competition between three restaurants to determine the "best soup in town." Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek spoke at the event. The Oshkosh corps' commanding officer said the...
Fox11online.com
Pierce Manufacturing's electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'
(WLUK) -- It's official! The "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" comes right from Fox Crossing. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Pierce Manufacturing as the winner of its annual contest Wednesday. After competing in several rounds of voting, including a bracket-style tournament, Pierce's Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck was crowned...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin parents, lawmakers respond to Thursday's school swatting calls
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- As investigators continue looking into a string of fake shooter calls at schools, parents and lawmakers are weighing in. "I mean it's obviously deeply concerning, and I would love to know what the school district is going to do moving forward," Oshkosh Parent Tamarra Nelson said. "It's...
Fox11online.com
FVTC looks to include Northeast Wisc. manufacturers in trauma-informed workforce program
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The pieces are coming together for a training program that received a $6.5 million grant this summer. Fox Valley Technical College, in partnership with Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin, met with several area manufacturing employers -- including Pierce Manufacturing, Ariens and Amcor -- to discuss its Career EXCELerate Wisconsin project.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin reaching peak fall foliage
(WLUK) -- If you're hoping to take a day to go leaf peeping, the best colors are pretty much upon us in our neck of the woods. The latest fall color report from TravelWisconsin.com as of Wednesday afternoon show lots of color all across the state. But it's clear that...
Fox11online.com
Search is underway for Lambeau Field Festival of Lights tree
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The search is underway for a large tree to be placed outside Lambeau Field this holiday season. The team is set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event includes family-fun activities inside the Lambeau Field...
Fox11online.com
Miss Wisconsin prepares for major competition
MADISON (WLUK) – Miss Wisconsin is preparing to compete in the Miss America competition in December. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, via Zoom about how she’s preparing and what she’s being doing since she was crowned. Stanke says first she will...
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket series to downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Christkindlmarket is coming to downtown Green Bay this holiday season. On Broadway Inc. is bringing a pilot series of a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over the holiday season at...
Fox11online.com
Brown County emergency officials highlight importance of active threat response training
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have been participating in a large-scale joint training exercise over the past couple weeks. The drills are focused on responding to large threats that would need multiple jurisdictions. Bay Beach amusement park has been the scene since early last month for the training...
Fox11online.com
Tundraland accepting applications for its Mile of Music scholarship
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A local music scholarship is hoping to make a difference in the life of a child. Tundraland says it's now accepting applications for its annual Mile of Music Scholarship. The scholarship provides music lessons to a student at Heid Music in downtown Appleton for one year. The...
Fox11online.com
Brown County Library Board approves design plans for renovation of East Branch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 20 years after an upgrade was first identified as necessary, design plans for the Brown County East Branch Library have finally been approved. The Brown County Library Board approved the plans Thursday, roughly a year after purchasing a building for the renovation. The library will...
Fox11online.com
Bell ringers desperately needed in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It's the sound of the season -- bell ringing near bright, red Salvation Army kettles. In Oshkosh, the campaign will begin in just two weeks. Major James Mungai says the need this year is great, not only for dollars, but also for volunteer bell ringers. He joined...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mayor's 2023 budget proposal includes lower tax rate, increased expenses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has released his 2023 budget proposal. A state-mandated reevaluation of properties within the city has some numbers changing more than taxpayers usually see year to year. The proposed tax rate is down 20.02% to $7.84 (per $1,000 of value). Read the...
Fox11online.com
2 Neenah high school students receive national debate award
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Two Neenah debate students are being honored for their talents, community service and leadership. Neenah High School seniors Parker DeDeker and Robert Barthell received the National Speech and Debate Association's Speaking and Service Award. The only other Wisconsin student to receive the award this year was David...
Fox11online.com
Friendly TV & movie characters to roam the halls at Algoma's Halloween Walk
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Popular characters will come to life in Algoma. Algoma's 14th annual Halloween Walk will happen on Saturday at Algoma High School. The goal is to provide children of all ages a safe and fun opportunity to meet their favorite TV/Movie characters. Children can dress in their costumes...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski FFA's haunted trail to benefit bonfire victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Classmates and teachers of the victims in last Friday’s bonfire explosion are hoping a first-time fundraiser can help with medical expenses. Pulaski’s Future Farmers of America chapter is hosting a haunted trail this Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. behind Pulaski Middle School. On...
