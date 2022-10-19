ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Raleigh mass shooting: Police release timeline of events

RALEIGH, N.C. — We're learning new details about the mass shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh. A new report from police came out Thursday. On Oct. 13, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when they said a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others.
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Police detail Raleigh mass shooting in this report

New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
Video shows suspect shoving elderly Home Depot employee to the ground, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a Home Depot employee while stealing items from the store. The Hillsborough Police Department shared video of the crime on its Facebook Page, which shows somebody pushing a cart out of a Home Depot store on Tuesday. In the video, when an older man in an orange apron approaches the person pushing the cart, the person pushing the cart shoves the older man, causing him to fall to the floor.
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
