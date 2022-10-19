RALEIGH, N.C. — We're learning new details about the mass shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh. A new report from police came out Thursday. On Oct. 13, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when they said a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO