See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. “This award is particularly special considering we had to not only try and survive as a business through COVID; more importantly, we were tasked with trying to keep our children safe. We never closed during the pandemic. We shifted our focus and became a provider for those families that needed to work,” says owner Rob Lauderdale. “We are all back in school now and better overall having gone through those difficult times. Regardless of our best plans, we would not be in business if it was not for the Hope School District allowing us to lease our room, our amazing families who trust us every day with their children, and the awesome team at Mr. Rob’s Place.”

