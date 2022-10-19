Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best Coast Beverages Debuts in Los Alamos
A new canned sparkling wine project, Best Coast Beverages, recently debuted at Babi’s Beer Emporium in Los Alamos. The brainchild of Caroline Juen, creator of the popular Love & Loathing LA blog, BCB’s first Fizzy White and Fizzy Red 2021 vintages were crafted by winemaker Sonja Magdevski using grapes sourced from the Santa Ynez Valley’s Mora and Kaerskov vineyards.
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. “This award is particularly special considering we had to not only try and survive as a business through COVID; more importantly, we were tasked with trying to keep our children safe. We never closed during the pandemic. We shifted our focus and became a provider for those families that needed to work,” says owner Rob Lauderdale. “We are all back in school now and better overall having gone through those difficult times. Regardless of our best plans, we would not be in business if it was not for the Hope School District allowing us to lease our room, our amazing families who trust us every day with their children, and the awesome team at Mr. Rob’s Place.”
Santa Barbara Independent
John Valentine Stahl, Jr.
John V. Stahl passed away at the age of 79, with his daughter by his side, after a month-long post-surgery battle made more difficult from his complex health care conditions. John was born in Brawley, CA to John Valentine Stahl, Sr., and Maydelle (Phillips) Stahl, the first of two sons. The family moved all around the western states, but eventually settled in Lompoc, CA. He and his younger brother, Charles, both graduated from Lompoc High. John loved the area’s natural beauty and the free-spirited, progressive minded people of Santa Barbara County. He spent most of his decades living in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley.
Santa Barbara Independent
Call For Mural Artists in Santa Barbara and Ventura County
The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx in Carpinteria is looking for regional artists to. submit designs for a new mural. The theme of this mural will be celebrating the past, present,. and future of Latinx culture in Carpinteria. Artists from Ventura or Santa Barbara Counties are. encouraged to submit...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Is Gearing Up for Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is supporting community partners through a Halloween grant program to create a safe and fun Halloween weekend in Isla Vista. The criteria to host an event include being open to the public, family-friendly, and promoting a positive, safe, and healthy environment. The goal is to provide an array of events to draw people away from private parties and provide a safe space to have a fun Halloween. All pop-up events will follow Santa Barbara County’s festival ordinance.
Santa Barbara Independent
￼Old Spanish Days Announces 2023 Leadership Team for 99th Fiesta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 20, 2022 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the leadership team for Fiesta 2023. The elected team includes the Executive Committee composed of: El Presidente David Bolton; El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher; El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and El Tesorero Colin Hayward. The elected Division Chiefs are: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan; Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pianist Conor Hanick Revisits “Book of Sounds,” at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara
Not an organization to let a milestone season go easily into the good night, the Music Academy of the West is capping off its grand 75th anniversary year with a three-concert “Mariposa Series” at Hahn Hall. On the slate is a recital by alumna Michelle Bradley on December 4, and an Alumni All-Star Cello Choir on December 17.
santabarbarawedding.com
Romantic, Intimate Wedding at Santa Ynez Estate
Jill La Fleur of La Fleur Weddings & Events has been a local wedding planner and event designer for the past 16 years and was recently named one of the top wedding planners in the world by Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Although she has planned large and lavish weddings here in Santa Barbara and her home of Santa Ynez as well as around the world, when it came to her own wedding she preferred to keep it local and intimate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Albert Louis Terres
Albert “Al” Louis Terres—a longtime resident of both Goleta, CA, and Grants Pass, OR—passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1935, to the late Diego Terres, Sr., and Maria Fernandez Terres in Santa Barbara, CA. Al is survived by...
Santa Barbara Independent
Symphonic-Choreographic Spectacular at Santa Barbara’s Granada
In a sense, last weekend’s multisensory, multi-organizational spectacular version of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, at The Granada Theatre, had a certain déjà vu ripple effect. Back in 2015, the Santa Barbara Symphony (SBS) joined forces with the State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Choral Society to take on this ambitious package of sight-sound-symphonic-choral dimensions.
Santa Barbara Independent
Researchers Convene at UC Santa Barbara to Collaborate on Matters of Environmental Justice
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. The climate crisis is an impartial phenomenon; however, its effects are not. They vary widely from one community to another, shaped by geography, society and history. Understanding this dynamic, and pinpointing our solutions, is an important focus in the growing field of environmental justice.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.
The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday. The post Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities
Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday
The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Printmakers Holds Pop-Up Print Sale at CAW
CAW – THE COMMUNITY ARTS WORKSHOP. Opening Reception: Friday, November 11, 5 – 7:30 pm. Contact: Cody Cammbell @ 1stcodala@gmail.com or 805-637-9246. This popular annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made using traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mayor Jenelle Osborne Appointed 2022-23 Vice Chair Of Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed 2022-2023 Vice Chair of the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) by the NCPA Board of Directors. In addition, Osborne has been appointed Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee by the NCPA Executive Committee.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nathan Barrios Explodes in Santa Barbara’s 42-23 Victory over Buena
Nathan Barrios rushed for 216 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns and the Santa Barbara High football team is still tied atop the Channel League standings after defeating Buena 42-23 on Friday night in Ventura. The Dons featured a powerful rushing attack led by Barrios and junior quarterback Abel...
