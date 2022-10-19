ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If healthy, Clifford expected to start against Minnesota

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Knocked out of the game in Ann Arbor Saturday, some Penn State fans have wondered if its the beginning of the Drew Allar era.

James Franklin will not make any such commitment.

“That’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said. “Sean has earned the right to be on the field.”

Clifford did not play in the fourth quarter Saturday. Franklin didn’t comment on his availability this week when he met with the media Tuesday.

Allar stepped in Saturday, completing just five of ten passes, for 37 yards. The true freshman has played in five of six games, and should expect to continue seeing playing time.

“We’d love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow him and to continue to develop him for his future,” Franklin added. “No doubt about it.”

In five games, Allar is 17-29 (58-percent) for 200 yards and a touchdown. He’s been sacked three times.

Some fans have called for the true freshman to start since flashing big throws at Purdue, but Franklin remains steadfast in supporting Clifford.

Citing Penn State’s run to the Big Ten title in 2016 after a shellacking to Michigan, Franklin believes the senior gives the team the best chance to win now.

“In 2016 we lost to Michigan and played Minnesota the following week and found a way to get that win. The rest of the season went pretty well,” he said. “So I think there are tons of examples, not only at Penn State, but across the country where you do everything you possibly can to win the next week.”

Penn State hosts Minnesota Saturday in the annual White Out game. The Golden Gophers (4-2) are coming off a loss to Illinois.

1-on-1 with Neil Rudel: Minnesota preview

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s white out matchup with Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss, an embarrassing dumping at Michigan 41-17. Penn State lost its last meeting with the Golden Gophers in […]
Game Day Primer: Penn State goes white out for Minnesota

Minnesota (4-2) at 16. Penn State (5-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, PATV: ABCRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three things to watch…How Penn State responds to adversity has been a concern among fans throughout much of James Franklins’ tenure. Penn State is 14-16 coming off a loss, […]
The White Out: An Origin Story

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports: the Penn State White Out. This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game. “The crowd’s revved up, team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play-by play-announcer. “Fireworks during the national anthem. Fireworks when they […]
Expectations swell around Lady Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Despite having one of the top guards in college basketball, Penn State women’s basketball underwhelmed in 2021, finishing just 11-18. But with Makenna Marisa back for her senior season, and a healthy Alli Campbell expected to make an impact, there is excitement around Carolyn Kieger’s program. “I’ve been doing this for […]
