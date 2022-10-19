Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Winning streak ends: State-ranked Hillsboro downs Mules in regular-season finale
HILLSBORO — The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
Jefferson topples St. Vincent in regular-season finale
FESTUS, Mo. — St. Vincent's quest to become outright I-55 Conference champions was cut short Friday night with a road loss to Jefferson. The Blue Jays' running game and pass rush gave the Indians trouble, as Jefferson physically outmatched St. Vincent en route to a 46-28 victory at Jefferson High School.
semoball.com
Jackson football blows out Festus to end regular season 6-3
JACKSON — The Jackson Indians closed out their regular season with a 52-0 win over the Festus Tigers on Friday night at Jackson High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley was impressed with his team’s defensive effort. “Festus scored over 90 points combined in their last two games,” Eckley...
semoball.com
Scott City uses fast start to spoil Dons’ senior night
DONIPHAN — It’s not Halloween yet, but the Scott City Rams played a frightening first half at Doniphan, scoring all 54 of their points before halftime on the way to a 54-0 win over the Dons. Scott City had eight first half possessions and scored touchdowns on each...
semoball.com
C1D2 Volleyball: Bernie eliminates Bloomfield in five-set thriller
CLARKTON- A game filled of runs ultimately favored Bernie as Bloomfield’s upset hopes fell short in a Class 1, District 2 quarterfinal Friday night. Bernie took down SCAA rival Blomfield 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 24-8, 15-10. in five sets. “We dug deep and decided to go and get it. We...
semoball.com
Second chance: Mules, Seckman go into postseason with 0-0 records
What do the Poplar Bluff Mules volleyball players have to lose today when the playoffs start?. Absolutely nothing, so they will go into Friday’s Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal against No.3 Seckman (19-15-2) at Oakville with a breath of fresh air, a chance at renewed purpose, and an 0-0 record in the postseason.
semoball.com
Fredericktown two-point conversion spoils East Prairie Senior Night
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — In an epic battle that would not be decided until the final seconds of the game, the East Prairie Eagles hosted the Fredericktown Blackcats Friday night. The Blackcats scored on a two-point conversion with just 39 seconds left on the clock giving them a 26-24 advantage ultimately handing the Blackcats the win.
semoball.com
Dons seek winning formula against powerful Scott City
In order for Doniphan football to go into the offseason in two weeks or further, the most important thing would be to make sure the Dons find a way to play their best at the end of the season. That would be ideal for a program that has struggled to...
semoball.com
Seven inducted into second Jackson Athletic Hall of Fame class
Six former athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at Jackson High School. Among those inducted into the hall's second class are Jack Litzelfelner, Truman Blackman, Allen Welker, Larry Schloss, Mike Kistner, Bruce Collier and Ron Cook. Jack...
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: Royals, Malden eye district title
Malden and Twin Rivers volleyball will enter the postseason fray a little later than most when both take to the court at Portageville Saturday. The Class 2 District 1 district tournament is set to begin as No. 4 Senath-Hornersville (10-17-1) takes on No. 5 Twin Rivers (3-21-1) at 3 p.m., then No. 6 Caruthersville (2-12) will go head-to-head with No. 3 Malden (11-18-3). The winners of both matches advance to Monday’s semifinals.
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Woodland blows past Charleston
FRUITLAND, Mo. — Woodland dominated Charleston in the Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. The Cardinals won 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Scott City. “I felt like the girls really acted like they enjoyed the...
semoball.com
Charleston wins rivalry game over Sikeston 32-14
CHARLESTON, Mo. — For just the second time in the past decade, Charleston knocked off rival Sikeston on the gridiron. The Bluejays (6-2) used some explosive plays to earn the win and took advantage of opportunities while missed chances and self-inflicted wounds cost the Bulldogs (1-8) at John H. Marshall Field on Friday, Oct. 21.
semoball.com
C3 No. 6 Hillsboro jumps on Mules early, often
HILLSBORO – The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
'Spitfire' of a coach leads Puxico VB to memorable season
PUXICO – It remains to be seen as to just how far the Puxico High School volleyball squad will advance in the very challenging MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 Tournament at Bell City over the next week. However, what won’t be up for debate will be just how hard the Indian players compete, and sixth-year coach Hannah Douglas has A LOT to do with that moxie.
semoball.com
Mules face stiff test at state-ranked Hillsboro
At the start of the season, Makel McFarland and Chris Matlock were returning starters in the defensive secondary and not expected to play much on offense. In fact, McFarland didn’t take a single handoff in the season opener while Matlock caught one pass for 3 yards. Heading into the...
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Dexter survives 'attack' by upset-minded Doniphan
KENNETT – After the opening set of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 volleyball match between No. 3 seed Dexter and No. 6 seed Doniphan on Thursday at Kennett High School, there wasn’t a soul in the gym who didn’t believe with certainty how the match was going to play out.
semoball.com
Charleston crushes Cooter on Senior Night
CHARLESTON, Mo. — The Charleston volleyball celebrated senior night and proved to be superior in a straight-set win over Cooter on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at CHS. The Lady Bluejays (8-20-1) recognized seniors Khilra Bogan, Jimmy Hudson, Danisha Jackson, Claire Nichols, Akydra Rivers and their families before the team’s final home game of the season.
semoball.com
Puxico's Logan Robison, Scott City's Logan Schiwitz named SEMOTCCCA Week 8 Runners of the Week
Puxico sophomore Logan Robison and Scott City junior Logan Schiwitz received Runners of the Week honors from the Southeast Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association for the eighth week of the season. Robison — who became the first runner in Puxico history to advance to the state meet as...
semoball.com
NMCC powers past Portageville 41-30 in regular-season finale
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — New Madrid County Central grinded out a hard-fought 41-30 win over Portageville at Vic Reeves Field in Portageville on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Eagles (8-1) did not let adversity derail their path to success and both teams refused to let emotions dictate their mental approach. “We...
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Greenville eliminates Clearwater
FRUITLAND — Greenville took control of the match early and never looked back en route to a 3-0, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 win over Clearwater in the Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. “I thought they did everything I asked them to do...
