Eau Claire, WI

Spectator

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee hits the stage

UW-Eau Claire’s theatre department students and faculty released “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to the public this past weekend, kicking off with three shows. The show is being held at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire. The director of the musical, Elizabeth Tanner, an...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said at least two people were home at the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
MINNESOTA STATE
wiproud.com

Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved

BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
UpNorthLive.com

'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
HANCOCK, MI
CBS Minnesota

Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme

MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Weapons Charges in Eau Claire County

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Three people face serious charges for their part in the theft of weapons from an Eau Claire County home. Over a dozen felony charges have been filed in Eau Claire County after weapons were stolen from a home in the town of Drammen. Fifteen guns, some rocket launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammo were taken from that home.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man steals 511-thousand dollars, charged with fraud

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man is charged in federal court with a fraud scheme totaling more than half a million dollars. 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with 17 counts of wire fraud, two counts of identity theft, and six counts of money laundering. He’s accused...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested after standoff in Barron County

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a standoff in Barron County Sunday. On Oct.16, 2022, around 6:45 p.m., the Cumberland Police Department was informed of an intoxicated, disorderly, person found at a home in the City of Cumberland. According to a media release from the Cumberland Police...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

